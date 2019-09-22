BOURBONNAIS — The Herscher girls volleyball team won their ninth straight game early Saturday morning when they defeated Bradley-Bourbonnais in two sets 25-19, 25-20, in the opening game of the 2019 Boilermaker Challenge, a tournament the Tigers went on to win.
Both teams brought the energy for a 9 a.m. Saturday morning game in a highly anticipated area matchup at Adventure Commons.
Senior Mallory Januski started the first set with back-to-back kills to help the Boilers jump out to an early 3-0 lead. Herscher bounced back with aces from Olivia Ruder and Anna Cotter before both teams continued to trade blows through the 15th point.
Herscher junior Maddy Offerman then had a kill and block to give the string a few consecutive points together. The Tigers didn’t relinquish the lead from that point on, taking the first set 25-19 behind strong hitting from Mady Rogers and Claudia Huston.
Avery Kemp, Courtney Hunter and Junuski helped Bradley-Bradley-Bourbonnais jump out to an early 7-3 lead in the second set before Offerman scored back-to-back kills to tie the game. Ruder would go on to step up and make several key digs to keep seemingly unplayable balls in play.
“I thought Ruder passed some balls and dug some balls that got her teammates fired up,” Tigers coach Joel Huizenga said. “For us, that’s where it all starts.”
Ruder said she knew she was prepared to face the Boilers tough middle hitters.
“At practice yesterday we really focused on a lot of serve receive and defense because we knew what we were up against,” she said. “I play club volleyball with a lot of those girls and know what a force they are.”
Those digs jumpstarted the Tigers offense to swing the games score in Herscher’s favor 16-10. Abigail Thompson and Januski both had kills to help rally the Boilers closer at 22-19, but that’s as close as it got. Olivia Mendell had the game-winning kill for the Tigers 25-20 second set win.
“The kids were outstanding and resilient,” Huizenga said. “It didn’t matter what the score was or if we had just hit the ball out of bounds. The kids just showed up and played their game.”
First-year Boilers coach Leigh Reiniche said despite the loss, her team completed the three goals they set for the game.
“We had three main goals — we wanted our energy high, we wanted to focus on our passing and defense and we wanted to make sure we were an offensive threat,” Reiniche said. “Sporadically, I think we did all of those things today. We still have some work to do on getting to our defensive spots, but Herscher is a great team and had something to do with that.”
The Tigers improved to 17-1 overall on the year with the win over Yorkville in the championship game of the Boilermaker Challenge.
This year’s Boilermaker challenge featured eight teams, including four local teams: Bradley-Bourbonnais, Beecher, Herscher, and Peotone. Each team played one game of pool play each hour from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. before crossing over and playing a team from the other side with the same seed at 1 p.m.
“Playing four courts next to each other at Adventure Commons really helps alleviate some hours from this tournament,” Reiniche said. “We get four games in on a Saturday morning in four or five hours instead of a long and grueling nine or 10-hour day like some events.”
