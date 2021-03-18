KANKAKEE — The Kays came into Wednesday night’s matchup against the Herscher Tigers with high expectations after securing their first win of the season Tuesday with a 2-1 victory against Rich Township.
Yet, when Kankakee entered its second match on back-to-back nights, it was Herscher that came out on top with a straight-set, 2-0 victory to help the Tigers open their season with a decisive win on the road.
“I couldn’t be any happier with our performance,” said Tigers coach Joel Huizenga. “You never know how your chemistry is going to develop when you throw girls in there [who] aren’t battle tested.”
Herscher rolled out almost a completely different starting lineup from last season, with its only returning starter in middle blocker Maddy Offerman. She, along with junior Emma Mendell and senior Olivia Mendell, did most of the damage, as the trio combined for 15 kills, with Offerman leading the way with six.
“Offerman has been doing that since she’s been a freshman for us, so it’s not necessarily a surprise,” Huizenga said. “I’m glad to see her start her senior year by making the most of it. As for Emma Mendell, I was really glad to see her stay steady and hit the ball well.”
The Tigers opened up the first set on a 13-5 run and never relinquished the lead, taking the first set 25-11 behind strong hitting from Offerman and Emma Mendell.
“Because we played well last night against Rich Township, I thought we would piggy back off that,” Kays coach Dennis Pommier said. “The reality was Herscher kept us off balance, and we never got into a system.”
Offerman kept her hot streak going into the second set as she secured two aces and a kill to help the Tigers open the second frame on a 6-1 run. Shortly after, Offerman helped string together a mini 4-0 run to extend Herscher’s lead to 20-9 in the second set by scoring on another kill and block, and teammate Ava Haase added an ace right after.
Kankakee had no answers for Herscher’s offense all night, as the Tigers totaled 20 kills on the evening. The Kays rallied from an early 11-point deficit but fell 25-16 in the second set.
“Herscher’s middle hitters are not flashy, but they hit nice angles,” Pommier said.
Overall, it was not the type of performance Coach Pommier has been accustomed to seeing from his Kays. Kankakee couldn’t seem to find an offensive rhythm all night, which resulted in a total of only 27 points across the two games.
“Our defense tonight was Swiss cheese,” Pommier said. “As for offense, I didn’t see it. We had a couple nice swings, but nothing to build on.”
UP NEXT
Kankakee will hit the road for the first time in a matchup against Grace Christian Academy at 6 p.m. Thursday. Herscher will return home for an Illinois Central Eight Conference game against Coal City at 7 p.m. Thursday.
