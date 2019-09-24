HERSCHER — At this point in the season, Herscher’s volleyball team knows it’s going to get every team’s best shot, which was the case when Illinois Central Eight Conference rivals Manteno came to town Tuesday for a battle of conference unbeatens.
The Panthers were able to trade punches with the Tigers for much of the first set, but the Tigers were able to exert their dominance by the end of the first set and carried it through for a 25-23, 25-20 victory in front of their home crowd.
The Tigers improved to 19-1 and 7-0 in ICE play, and the Panthers fell to 12-4 (6-1).
“I loved the match — I don’t know if I watch it like the average fan does, but it was a fun match to be a part of because the teams were both playing well,” Tigers coach Joel Huizenga said. “Both teams have things they wanted to improve on, but both teams played well.”
After the two powerhouse programs went almost point-for-point for a majority of the first set, the Tigers took the night’s first lead of more than two points when they went on a 6-0 run to get out to a 21-17 lead.
Huizenga said it was the play of middle blocker Joslyn Galeaz that rallied the Tigers.
“Joslyn Galeaz, her second time through [the rotation], was huge,” Huizenga said. “She had a huge defensive block, and that made a huge difference on that second trip through.
“When she came off, she told me a couple of things she wanted to adjust, and she was right on.”
That lead that was short-lived, however, as the Panthers rallied back to tie things at 22, before the Tigers regained the momentum they had just found to wrap up a 25-23 win in the first.
“I think playing against any team for the first time [in a season], you’re just trying to figure out what they’re trying to do and where their tendencies are,” Panthers coach Jocelyn Ferris said. “The first game, we just spent a lot of time figuring out what each other was trying to do and what our smart plays were.
“Once that first game got halfway through, we were picking up on those things, and both teams started to figure out some things we could have maybe figured out early on.”
Early in the second set, the Tigers got a front-runner for individual play of the year and seemed to feed off of it. With a 3-2, Herscher libero made an incredible, backwards dive to dig a deep ball out with one hand, a play that resulted in a Tigers point.
Ruder then went to the service line and promptly knocked down a pair of aces to further the Tigers’ momentum.
“Just like when you get an ace and the crowd goes crazy, it just makes you want to keep going,” Ruder said of the roar from the crowd after her highlight-worthy play. “Nobody wants to lose any point, and we focus on helping each other every point, every set, every hit, every rally.”
The Tigers built a lead as large as 10 points and had the Panthers on the ropes, but Manteno didn’t leave town without putting up a whale of a fight.
With Reese Bachus on the service line, the Panthers trimmed their deficit to as close as 22-20 and took all of the momentum, forcing a Tigers timeout to set up a fight to the finish in the second.
“We just talked about how in the past, we’d been able to come back in situations like that, so we knew it was possible,” Ferris said. “We had the abilities to do it; there were just some things we needed to make adjustments on. They stuck with it and had the passion to fight through.”
But out of the timeout, the Tigers immediately took a point and regained serve, eventually closing out a 25-20 set win and a 2-0 match win in the process.
Ruder said the Tigers showed a brief glimpse of not being focused, as they did in their sole loss to De La Salle this season, but were able to turn it around before it was too late.
“We’ve had this problem — we saw it against De La Salle, where we just don’t finish sometimes,” Ruder said. “[Bachus] is a really good server and hitter, so we had to focus on getting that pass, getting that set and getting that hit.
“We just had to re-focus and say, ‘This is our game,’ at that point.”
The two teams will meet again next month in Manteno and potentially could face off in the Class 2A postseason. Huizenga knows just like Tuesday, winning those matchups also will be well-earned, should the Tigers pull them off.
“Hopefully, we don’t get too high because I love the way we played, but we have to go to their place still,” Huizenga said. “[Ferris] is doing a fantastic job, and the next one will be 10 times tougher to walk out of their with a win.
“And if there’s a third [meeting in the postseason], God help us all.”
Up Next
The Tigers are back in action at 6:30 p.m. today with a nonconference road matchup at Plainfield East. Manteno hosts its own tournament at 8 a.m. Saturday.
