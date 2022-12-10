Longtime area volleyball coach Lee Ellen Palan had zero thoughts about returning to coaching varsity volleyball after retiring from Herscher in 2001. But that all changed after a few conversations with Grant Park seniors Brooke Veldhuizen and Delaney Panozzo during this past summer.

After having totaled zero regional championships during their first three years between playing varsity volleyball and basketball together as well as softball in the spring for Veldhuizen, the two multi-sport athletes pushed hard for Palan to accept the open varsity coaching position for the Dragons volleyball program, which was one Palan eventually would come to terms with and hesitantly accept in July.

“I was nervous because I didn’t know how they would accept me and accept how I used to coach,” Palan said of her return to the court. “... I had to really learn about them and work with them to see how much I could push them and that kind of thing.

Cody is a sports journalist who's been with the Daily Journal since 2020. He's been a sports reporter since his days at the University of Iowa where he graduated in 2019.

