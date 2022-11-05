Volleyball File Art
ELGIN — After having beaten second-seeded Milford for the regional championship — and then back-to-back one-seeds in Walther Christian and Cissna Park to help boast its first sectional title since the 1987-88 season — Grant Park’s thrilling postseason ride finally came to an end in Friday’s IHSA Class 1A Elgin Harvest Christian Academy Super-Sectional match against Aquin Catholic following a straight-set loss (25-19, 25-11).

The storybook ending for the Dragons’ 2022 season came at the hands of a well-balanced attack by the Bulldogs as they went on to total 27 kills and 11 aces between both sets to help claim the two-set victory.

“It was a heck of a run,” Grant Park head coach Lee Ellen Palan said. “These girls never expected this and they took baby steps all year long.

