GRANT PARK — For the seven seniors on Grant Park's volleyball team, meetings with River Valley Conference foe Beecher have always meant a loss to the RVC's stalwart team.
But that wasn't the case on Tuesday.
After tailing off at the end of a back-and-forth first set, one that the Dragons dropped 25-20, Grant Park rallied in front of its thundering home crowd to win the final two sets and earn a victory over the Bobcats for the first time since 2015.
According to senior setter Hadleigh Loitz, Tuesday's win has already checked off one of the top goals the Dragons had for this season.
"It feels really good," Loitz said. "It's definitely the number one or number two (goal)."
Tuesday's first set began as a back-and-forth affair, as neither team managed to take more than a two-point lead until the Bobcats went up 10-7, a lead that grew to as much as seven before the 25-20 Beecher set victory.
Once that first set wrapped up, so did the Dragons' night of chasing points. They started the second set on absolute fire, scoring the first four points and 10 of the first 14. The Bobcats trimmed the margin to as close as five, but the second set was never in much doubt, as the Dragons forced a decisive third set with a 25-17 win.
Dragons coach Nina Zalewski said that the message to her team after the first set was a simple one and one that the Dragons heard loud and clear.
“I told them that game was done and over with, there was nothing we could do about it," Zalewski said. "We knew what we needed to do for the second and third ... and it started with our passing."
And for the Dragons, the passing game started and ended with Loitz, who recorded all 21 of Grant Park's assists on the night. Loitz also added 18 digs, while Grace Gorman led the Dragons with 26 digs.
Loitz said that years of playing together has helped give the team ultimate chemistry, and after hanging tough for the first set, the Dragons knew they had a fighting chance to bounce back.
"We've all played together for a while, so we gel really well together," Loitz said. "We've always feared Beecher and their (conference) title run and have been startled by that, but I feel like we came out swinging and knew what we had to do in the second and third (Sets).
"We had that fire."
When Loitz was passing, she usually fed the trio that Zalewski refers to as, 'The towers,' made up of Brooke Veldhuren and sisters Rylee and Delaney Panozzo.
Veldhuren had a team-high seven kills, while Delaney added five kills and Rylee added four, with each of the Panozzo sisters also recording a pair of blocks apiece.
“The sisters work well together, which is awesome," Zalewski said. "I know they always try to close that block, which makes us more aggressive and helps our team set up to see where (the opponent's) hitters are trying to swing at.”
After their second-set win added fuel to the fire that was the Dragons' home crowd, the third set started equally as auspicious, as the secured the game's first five points and smoothly sailed to a 25-15 win in the third set, wrapping up an impressive comeback that Zalewski said was a textbook team effort.
“It was above and beyond," Zalewski said. "They knew their goals and it was the whole team. It’s been the whole team this entire season so far."
Up Next
Both schools will be back in conference action Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The Dragons will travel to St. Anne and Beecher will host Donovan.
