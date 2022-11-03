MILFORD — Brooke Veldhuizen is the first to say her junior volleyball season didn't go as planned. After a 12-14 junior year that ended with a regional championship loss to Watseka, she wasn't sure what to expect coming into her and her eight classmates' senior year.

Then she met her new coach, Lee Ellen Palan, a winner of six-straight regionals at Herscher from 1995-2000, at summer open gyms and knew exactly what to expect — a sectional championship and opportunity to play for the state title.

"Her intensity was like no coach we’ve ever had and she never gave up," Veldhuizen said of Palan. "Any time you messed up it was, ‘OK, let’s get this next one.’ It was always constructive criticism and her energy was great.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

