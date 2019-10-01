MANTENO — The Manteno volleyball team appeared to be in postseason form on Tuesday when they made quick work of Lisle, 25-2, 25-11, in two sets to earn the Illinois Central Eight victory.
The Panthers improved to 14-5 overall and 7-1 in conference play with the win.
Lisle had absolutely no answer for the magnificent serving and superb defense of Manteno early on.
Junior Elena Gomez rallied off 20 straight points at the service line to lead her team to a lopsided set one victory in a matter of just minutes.
“I was really impressed with myself,” Gomez said. “It was nice to be able to put the team ahead and keep extending our lead.
“Even after Lisle called a timeout to regroup, we didn’t let up and kept rolling.”
The timeout didn’t slow the Panthers down whatsoever, as Gomez and company stayed on point and coasted through the first set flawlessly.
Manteno coach Jocelyn Ferris said Gomez’s ball placement tonight led to the big first set win.
“She was hitting all of the zones I had her pick on and our defense backed her up as well,” she said. “Ultimately, we just did a great job playing our game.”
Ferris said that Gomez has two great qualities to her game — versatility and consistency.
“She’s been very consistent all season. She plays great in the front row and back," Ferris said. "It’s not very common that you find a middle who can play all the way around. That’s been a great advantage for us.”
The Panthers didn’t let up in the second set either, racing out to 12-1 lead behind the serving of Kenna Selk and hitting of Reese Bachus.
Manteno kept the Lions out of position and left them unable to get any offensive attack established.
Karli Wenzel served two aces for the Panthers down the stretch while Alex Rodriguez and Braelyn Bertrand hammered down kills to seal the two-set victory.
“I thought Alex Rodriguez had a really great game,” Ferris said. “Offensively, she was on her game tonight. She had a lot of kills and her timing was just perfect.”
Ferris also said she thought her setters played outstanding volleyball.
“Shoutout to our setters for making our hitters look great tonight," she said. Setters don’t really get a lot of the glory, but I thought they did a great job of keeping things consistent for our hitters. All three of them.”
The Panthers showed exactly how dominant they can be Tuesday, something Ferris said she’s looking to see more of as the postseason approaches.
“By the end of the season I would like to get to a point where we’re playing consistently at the highest level we can play at. That’s our goal.
“I’ve seen spurts and moments of it, but to capture it would be awesome. This team is more than capable of doing that.”
Stat Book
Gomez finished the night with seven aces. Bachus had six kills. Selk and Dayli Dwyer each had seven digs assists and Sariah Schulteis had eight digs.
Up Next
The Panthers will travel to play Bradley-Bourbonnais Monday in a highly anticipated area matchup at 6 p.m.
