GRANT PARK — According to conventional wisdom, there are few things more challenging than beating the same team three separate times during the course of a single season. It isn’t too difficult to find examples of teams doing just that, but common superstitions exist for a reason.
There are plenty of better reasons why Grant Park was unable to fend off Gardner-South Wilmington on its home court at the Class 1A Grant Park Regional semifinals Wednesday — such as the Panthers’ furiously aggressive start to the crucial third set or the Dragons’ uncharacteristically error-filled play during that span — but the extreme familiarity between the two River Valley Conference rivals was at the front of both coaches’ minds in the aftermath of G-SW’s 25-17, 16-25, 25-18 marathon victory.
“This is going to be nothing but adrenaline for a few days for all of us. It feels great,” said Panthers coach Amber Eisha after the win. “You always hear that it’s hard to beat a team three times, and I told my girls that. I told them multiple people will be thinking that they beat us twice, so they are going to have it. Don’t think that.
“It’s hard to beat a team three times, and we know what they are going to try and do; we just had to be ready for it,” she added.
The sailing was anything but smooth for G-SW en route to the postseason win, however. Though they came out strong in the opening set and mostly coasted to a 1-0 advantage, the Dragons never seemed anything other than hot on the Panthers’ heels.
Adding even more drama to the affair was the contrast in the teams’ styles: Grant Park is a fundamentally-sound team that makes very few mistakes and relies on crisp ball movement led by top-flight setter Hadleigh Loitz. G-SW is much more electric, thanks in large part to the superb athleticism of senior middle-hitter Kaitlynn Kavanaugh and punishing strikes from outside-hitter Carson Halpin but is more error-prone because the Dragons’ style sees them flying quite a bit closer to the sun.
Both teams’ strengths were on full display at different points in the three-set classic, but it was Kavanaugh and the Panthers who persevered in the end.
After losing their momentum from the opening set by trailing from wire-to-wire of a loss in set No. 2, G-SW emerged from the huddle for the final set of Grant Park’s 2019 campaign with the intensity of a cornered animal. They rampaged to a 9-1 lead to begin the set to force a Dragons time out and negate the home-court advantage for good by whipping their section of the crowd into a frenzy.
The Dragons still never went away and even pulled back to within three points near the midpoint of the match, but the Panthers held firm to deny them that crucial third win and secure themselves a trip to today’s regional championship match.
“I’ve played volleyball for many years, and that’s one saying that I believe. It is really hard for any team to beat another one three times,” said Dragons coach Nina Zalewski. “With our conference opponents and seeing them four or five times this season like we have with these teams, it’s been a season split many times. To get that third win has been difficult for any of us to pull from one another, and while I’m not really a person who believes in myths or superstition, per se, I think it’s incredibly hard to beat a team a third time.
“I think our problems were mental and a lot of it came down to nerves because we know how to pass, and we’ve been a strong group in that aspect,” she added. “Tonight, we just didn’t have that team connection. It’s a game of mistakes, that’s what volleyball is, but mentally it can be hard to overcome, and I think that was our main problem tonight.”
The Dragons’ season comes to an end with a final standing of 24-10-1 overall, and the Panthers will take their 22-10-2 record into the regional finals.
When they get there, they’ll find an extremely similar matchup waiting for them. Since the Grant Park Regional shook out to basically be an RVC tournament minus Beecher, the other team that picked up a semifinal win was Illinois Lutheran, thanks to its 2-0 win against St. Anne in another intraconference bout.
Lutheran plays a very similar game to Grant Park, relying on solid passing and a pair of tall sisters to control the game near the net. Kavanaugh’s eye-popping leaping ability was enough to stymie the Dragons’ Panozzo sisters in the semis, but it remains to be seen if the Panthers will have as much success against Lutheran’s Biesterfields.
“If we avoid a repeat of that second set and limit our errors, I think it can only help us knowing what we’re coming up against,” Eisha said of the upcoming title game. “With the way we are coming off of tonight’s game, I just told them we need to feed off this energy and take it into tomorrow’s game.”
The Dragons have their work cut out for them going up against a 23-8 Chargers squad that already has beaten them twice this year.
