KANKAKEE —  When Grant Park’s volleyball team walked into the Kankakee Kays’ gymnasium on Wednesday night, it was not the first time the two teams have faced off this season. Earlier in the year, at the Timberwolf Tip-Off, Kankakee defeated Grant Park 2-1. 

But a month later in the second meeting in Kankakee, the Dragons flipped the script with a 2-1 win of their own, bouncing back from a 25-27 first-set defeat with 25-22, 25-21 wins down the stretch.

“I’m so impressed with them — they were down at times, kept fighting back and that’s what we’ve been working on all year, that gut to bring it back," Dragons coach Lee Ellen Palan said of her resilient team. "They were all great. Every single one of them counted, every single play, and they know that."

