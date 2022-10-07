...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM CDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as the low to mid 30s will result
in frost formation.
* WHERE...DuPage, Northern Cook and Southern Cook Counties.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...winds up to 25 kt and significant waves up to 8 Harbor
IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
KANKAKEE — When Grant Park’s volleyball team walked into the Kankakee Kays’ gymnasium on Wednesday night, it was not the first time the two teams have faced off this season. Earlier in the year, at the Timberwolf Tip-Off, Kankakee defeated Grant Park 2-1.
But a month later in the second meeting in Kankakee, the Dragons flipped the script with a 2-1 win of their own, bouncing back from a 25-27 first-set defeat with 25-22, 25-21 wins down the stretch.
“I’m so impressed with them — they were down at times, kept fighting back and that’s what we’ve been working on all year, that gut to bring it back," Dragons coach Lee Ellen Palan said of her resilient team. "They were all great. Every single one of them counted, every single play, and they know that."
Even though every point Kankakee scored was matched in the first set, the Kays never lost hope. That hope was necessary, as Grant Park won four points in a row, until a fantastic block by Aniya Lewis and Na’Kyrah Cooks helped the Kays catch and surpass the Dragons with that first-set win.
“I think my teammates and I played a very good game tonight,” Kankakee’s Nikkel Johnson said. “We played as a team and ran our system correctly. We had some problems here and there, but we fought through adversity, even though we didn’t get the outcome we wanted.”
The Kays got off to a great start early in the second and third sets, leading 9-2 in the second set, and 6-2 in the third, before Grant Park gained momentum by earning nine points in a row to force their way to victory in the second set.
Kankakee rallied throughout the game, with a block from Nevaeh Lowe and Kendyl Christon disrupting Grant Park’s momentum in the second set and went on a run to nearly catch up late in the second set.
“We jumped out and did a lot of things right," Kays coach Dennis Pommier said. "Second set, we were up 9-2, and relaxed for a minute, and you can’t do that against Grant Park – they’re well-coached, they’ve got great players, they never quit."
After losing to Kankakee earlier in the season, Grant Park came in with a fire under their wings.
The Dragons stuck with Kankakee every point of the first set, before letting the Kays score three points in a row to take the lead.
Kankakee burst into the lead early in the second set, before a few good serves from Shelby McKinstry helped the Dragons catch the momentum they needed to score nine points in a row midway through the set, leading Grant Park to win the second set.
After the Kays took a 6-2 lead to start the third, the Dragons reeled them back in and controlled the remainder of the third set, including what at one point became a 7-0 run.
“I thought our game was amazing. ... We lost to them the first time we played them [earlier this season], and after we lost to them, we were feeling kinda down," McKinstry said. "But we got it."
“In our last eleven games, we’ve won ten of the eleven, so we just want to keep building,” Palan added. “We’re peaking at the right spot.”
STAT BOOK
Grant Park (19-8) was led by Delaney Panozzo's 13 kills, added to by teammate Brooke Veldhuizen’s 12 kills. Veldhuizen and Panozzo each totaled five blocks, with Veldhuizen adding 15 digs and Panozzo had eight digs while McKinstry added 10 digs of her own. Elizabeth Voigt had 14 assists and Paige Tavoletti added 10 assists.
No individual stats were available for the Kays (14-8).
UP NEXT
The Dragons will look to stay hot, now winners of seven of their past 10, when they host Yorkville Christian at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The Kays will put their 6-0 Southland Athletic Conference record on the line at Bloom at the same time.
