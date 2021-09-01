PEOTONE — Heading into Peotone’s gymnasium, the Coal City volleyball squad knew it would have to rely on its veteran leadership to walk away with its first Illinois Central Eight Conference win of the season. Luckily for the Coalers, they managed to do just that as they went on to best Peotone in straight sets 26-24, 25-18 on Tuesday evening.
The win helped Coal City improve to 4-3 on the season. Peotone dropped to 1-2 overall in both teams’ ICE openers.
“What impressed me most about tonight’s win was our teamwork,” Coalers coach Pam McMurtrey said. “They talked a lot on the court and communicated well.”
Coal City found itself down 3-0 early in the first set, but the Coalers were able to overcome their slow start, thanks to multiple miscues by the Blue Devils. Peotone routinely served the ball into the net or out of bounds, which allowed for Coal City to force eight different ties in the first set as late as 23-23.
It was at 23-all the Coalers looked to be in control after they secured a 24-23 lead off an Addyson Waliczek kill. However, Peotone quickly responded by forcing the set’s ninth tie when Blue Devil senior Quinn Pollak knotted things up with a kill of her own.
Tied again at 24 apiece, Coal City finally pulled away from the back-and-forth affair with back-to-back kills by seniors Katelyn Norris and Mia Rodriguez to secure the first-set victory.
“Honestly, there was a lot of adrenaline going in that first set,” Rodriguez said. “I knew our team could pull it through, and we always do, and we worked as a team.”
Although Peotone pulled it together late in the first set, head coach Kathy Barger noted her squad just couldn’t overcome all the free points it gave to the Coalers early on.
“The serving lane for us in the first set was kind of the difference for us,” Barger said. “I think we had 10 missed serves.”
The Coalers quickly jumped out to an 8-5 lead in the game’s second set and never looked back. Bella Veraveic dominated the front half of the net with a handful of critical blocks, and Waliczek did a bit of everything, totaling five setting assists, four digs, one kill, one block and an ace. Rodriguez led the offensive onslaught with a team-high six kills to go along with two digs, two blocks and an ace.
“We knew that we had the momentum going into the second set, and we just wanted to do the same thing we did in set one and never give up,” Rodriguez said.
Norris managed to neutralize the Blue Devils’ scoring opportunities with some timely digs on defense, which never allowed for Peotone to get back into rhythm after it went down 16-12 in the second set. Norris recorded a team-high 11 digs for a Coal City squad that finished the game on a 9-6 run, which included five straight unanswered points when the Coalers were up 16-14.
“We were down a little bit early, but I never felt like we lost control in that second set,” McMurtrey said. “I felt like my team kept their heads in it, and they kept talking and boosting each other up, and it showed with tonight’s result.”
Despite dropping its first conference game of the season, Blue Devils’ coach Barger was pleased to see her team rise to the level of competition.
“I think tonight we still played the best we’ve played all season,” Barger said. “And so I think my girls know now what they are capable of doing, and so we can build off that.”
STAT BOOK
Rodriguez led the Coalers with six kills, two digs, two blocks and an ace. Gwen Wharrie chipped in three kills and two digs, and Addison Gagliardo added six more digs.
Malya Sayre notched a team-high seven kills and an ace to lead Peotone. Delaney Balmer totaled 15 assists, and Emma Coffey added nine digs. Amanda Hasse tallied three kills and two blocks.
UP NEXT
Coal City (4-3) returns home for a matchup against Wilmington at 6:15 p.m. Thursday. Peotone (1-2) will hit the road on the same day, playing against Streator at 6 p.m.
