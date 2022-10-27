Cissna Park senior setter Mikayla Knake has had plenty of individual athletic success during her high school career, earning nearly every accolade there is to earn as a starter on the volleyball and basketball teams since her freshman year.

But Thursday night's IHSA Class 1A Watseka Volleyball Regional championship against Watseka provided Knake and her senior classmates the opportunity to do something Cissna Park's senior girls hadn't done in a sport since they got to high school — win a regional title.

They had to bounce back from a first-set loss and rally back from early deficits in the second and third sets against a pumped up Warriors team in front of their home crowd, but Knake and the Timberwolves snatched that elusive crown, the program's first since 2018, with a thrilling 2-1 victory Thursday night (20-25, 25-18, 25-15).

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

