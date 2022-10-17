Darla Moldenhauer hasn't coached or taught at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School in nearly two decades, but the pioneer of girls sports at the school continues to be a prominent figure at the school she spent more than 30 years.

Such was the case Saturday, when Moldenhauer was on hand to watch the Boilermakers win the 36th annual Moldenhauer Classic, a 12-team volleyball tournament that was given Moldenhauer's namesake in 2005, the fall after her retirement.

"This tournament is always so special...," Moldenhauer said. "The teams have changed through the years, but it's still a great day full of competition with perfect timing, 10 days or so before the postseason."

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

