BRADLEY — Coming off of a second-place finish at the Joliet Central Peg Bryan Memorial Tournament over the weekend, Bradley-Bourbonnais volleyball coach Leigh Reiniche knew the Boilermakers were playing good volleyball, but she also knew that the records and recent play had to be thrown out ahead of an emotionally-charged couple days of All-City volleyball, which began with a home meeting with Kankakee on Tuesday night.

"It’s all about emotion; you can have the best volleyball team physically, but if our head isn’t in it, or we let those emotions or a cheer break something down, it turns into a completely different match," Reiniche said. "To focus on what we’re doing in that 30-by-30 box and if we play the game together, we’re going to come out with a win."

That's exactly what the Boilermakers did, building sturdy early leads they held onto through the duration of each set for a 2-0 win (25-12, 25-13).

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

