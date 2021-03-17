BRADLEY — When the Bradley-Bourbonnais girls volleyball team opened its season Tuesday night, the Boilermakers were thrown right to the wolves.
Right off the bat, Bradley-Bourbonnais had to face off against one of the top programs in the SouthWest Suburban Conference in Sandburg High School. The Eagles bested the Boilermakers in straight sets last season, which helped them to a 34-6 record, and Tuesday’s 2021 season opener was no different.
When the two squads met at BBCHS to kick off the volleyball season Sandburg once again proved they are in a league of their own with a straight-set victory (25-17, 25-17) against the Boilermakers.
“We’ve only had seven days of practice to get ready,” said Boilermakers coach Leigh Reiniche. “So, our overall objective was to control what we could control — serving and receiving — and we fell a little bit short, but we [have] some work to do, and we are ready to fight.”
Bradley-Bourbonnais got its season off on the right foot by scoring the opening point in the first set, but it was all Eagles after that. Senior Avery Kemp and sophomore Madeline Heil got off to solid starts by hitting a couple kills each to get the Boilers within three points midway through the first set.
Shortly after, coach Reiniche called a timeout with her team down 13-8. The momentum shifted to Sandburg coming out of the timeout. The Eagles came out sharp, which resulted in them going on an 8-2 run to hold off a late first-set surge by the Boilers to take the opening match 25-17.
“Our middle hitters in Kemp and Heil are running a solid offense,” Reiniche said. “We’re trying to get our setters to move the ball a little bit from pin to pin so we can have a more successful offense at the net.”
Bradley-Bourbonnais’ Ella DeYoung got things started with an ace to begin the second set, but much like the first set, it resulted in Sandburg leading the rest of the way. At no point during the contest were the Boilermakers able to spark any big runs to prevent the Eagles from extending their early leads. As a result, Sandburg took the second set in similar fashion with another 25-17 victory.
“Based on our missed serves and lack of hitting our spots, we couldn’t go on any big runs,” Reiniche said. “I feel like once we have more games under our belts, we will feel more comfortable, but right now, it was a good show getting 17 points in each set.”
As tough as it was to open the season with such a one-sided affair, the Boilermakers know this year’s season has just begun. Aside from cleaning up some illegal alignments that gave Sandburg multiple free points, Bradley-Bourbonnais will focus on better protecting the outside lines, something Sandburg took full advantage of with the limited amount of practice time.
“Our defense still needs some improvement, but overall it wasn’t too bad,” Reiniche said. “When our block closes, we need to be able to read and cover the line, and we didn’t do that well tonight, but that will change in the future.”
STAT BOOK
Kemp led the Boilermakers with a team-high six kills. Heil added three kills and two blocks.
UP NEXT
The Boilermakers will hit the road to Bolingbrook for another SWSC conference matchup at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.