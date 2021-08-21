The dog days of summer have long been associated with the return of the football season, but plenty other prep sports also see their seasons return as the summer heat cranks to a crescendo before succumbing to cooler autumns.
Locally, cross country, golf, girls tennis and girls swimming and diving took center stage as COVID-19 totally revamped the IHSA prep schedule. Not only did football move to the spring, but so did volleyball and boys soccer.
While football practices continue ramping up in anticipation of kickoff next Friday, local volleyball and boys soccer teams will see their first competitive matches come as soon as Monday, roughly four months after the late spring seasons ended.
After last school year’s late, condensed calendar lingered later into June than normal, less time was available for student-athletes to recover from last season and prepare for this fall. While that crammed schedule has been a challenge for area athletes and coaches, St. Anne soccer coach Andy Stembridge has tried to find the positives in the quick turnaround, particularly with the Cardinals coming off of a 9-4-1 record that saw them finish second in the Twin Valley Conference after a three-way tie with Momence and Grant Park was settled with tiebreakers.
“I definitely try to find the positives on both ends,” Stembridge said. “It’s challenging trying to go straight from the season into this year, but it was nice to have players experience that success in our season, and ride that momentum into the summer sessions and into the fall, so there wasn’t a lot of time to lose that desire to be a part of this program.”
After last spring’s season overlapped at the start with the basketball season and at the end with girls soccer, softball and track and field, Herscher volleyball coach Joel Huizenga noted there wasn’t much time last spring to prepare. And even though this summer has been more limited than traditional summers, he’s still finding more time to help get his team prepared for the task at hand.
“We didn’t have a normal summer because we had to give the kids a break and people were traveling more, but it was just nice to have them in the gym so we could talk about our system and what we want to do so we can start evaluating the kids,” Huizenga said. “The juniors last year that are seniors now didn’t have much prep coming into the season, it just felt like it was go out there and play.
“This year, we’ve been able to work on the basic skills, get an idea of who can play what and have an idea for when we officially get going.”
Getting comfortable
Herscher senior right side hitter and outside hitter Allison Huizenga is one of nine seniors on this year’s Tigers team, but with a short season that didn’t feature an IHSA state series to conclude it, the Tigers enter the fall with much less experience than a team usually has with so much senior leadership.
Allison said she knows that the team has had to take advantage of their time together in the summer to gain that experience that will allow them to grow together.
“We didn’t have a lot of time last year to bond as a team,” Allison said. “We’ve gotta get comfortable with each other and I think having a summer to do that benefits you later in the season.”
Junior middle blocker Ella Gessner said her more experienced teammates have done a good job of leading that charge.
“Positivity is a big thing; everyone is all about being positive and lifting each other up,” Gessner said. “I’ve learned a lot from this team and I’m really excited for the season.”
At St. Anne, senior goalkeeper Adrian Chagoya does much more than mind the Cardinals’ net. He also plays basketball and baseball, plays trombone in the school’s jazz, concert and marching bands, serves on the math and scholastic bowl teams and is president of the student council while also finding time to work at Kroger in Bourbonnais and find himself a spot on the National Honor Society.
With a return to a more concrete schedule, Chagoya said he’s excited about the prospects of being more efficient with his senior year than he was during a rushed junior year.
“Now that everything is set with schedules, I can work around my schedule,” Chagoya said. “I want to be involved because it’s fun, so I’m glad to have a full season and have my senior year with my friends to hopefully make more memories.”
Adjusting again
When Reece Curtis began his freshman year at St. Anne last fall, he decided to take up golf since the soccer season had been moved to the spring. Now that soccer is back in the fall, Curtis is trying to balance playing both sports at the same time.
“I was just talking to coach [Stembridge] about seeing what I can do,” Curtis said. “It’s hard picking and choosing which one to do at the same time, but as of now soccer is my main sport, so I’m putting my main energy into that and golf is something else I’m putting energy into.”
The soccer team at St. Anne is co-ed, so Stembridge is used to overlapping schedules when he has girls on the team that also play volleyball, with his kids’ active involvement serving as a welcome challenge. As someone who splits his duties as an assistant girls soccer coach at Bradley-Bourbonnais, Stembridge himself had to re-adjust after the season at St. Anne led directly into the girls season with the Boilermakers.
“It was challenging; the boys and girls overlapped and I was just trying to give both teams the best I could give and not shortchange anybody,” Stembridge said. “The boys season at St. Anne was a great season and we were hyped about that, and then we had no buffer into the girls season, which was also a lot of fun.”
Indoor sports require masks to be worn, meaning volleyball teams will once again compete with them this fall after spending most of the summer not having to wear them.
As both the high school volleyball coach and a second grade teacher, coach Huizenga noted the difficulties that are associated with them, but the inconvenience is worth the slow return to normalcy.
“I’m extremely grateful that we have a sense of normalcy, and for my second graders that I can see them all day, and then I can come here and see [the volleyball team], I just hope that it lasts,” Joel said. “I just wish masks didn’t have to be a thing because it is very hard teaching reading, very hard to coach in a mask, but that being said, we’ll take it.”
Eyes back on the prize
The Cardinals were a tiebreaker away from winning a conference title last season, and without a state series, they didn’t have the opportunity to pursue postseason hardware. With the return to a fall season comes a return to a postseason, something Stembridge hopes his squad can capitalize on this season, especially with last spring’s taste still fresh in their mouths.
“We need to be focused from minute one of game one and keep building,” Stembridge said. “We just tasted success with one of our most successful seasons since I’ve been here.
“We’re right on the edge of getting a conference championship or some kind of trophy, so we’re just trying to build off of past experiences.”
Allison Huizenga has seen plenty of volleyball success in Tigers teams that have come before her, including the regional championship-winning squad two years ago. She also knows that the challenge a full season, and hopefully a postseason run, is much different than the shorter season last spring.
“Last year we kind of just played to have fun but this year is more serious and you have to be in it,” Allison said. “To get to the postseason we’re gonna have to get along, work with each other, understand we’ll make mistakes but work on them to become a better team.”
