BRADLEY — First-year Bradley-Bourbonnais volleyball coach Leigh Reiniche wanted to give the Boilers faithful a show in their home opener against Joliet West Thursday.
And while they did just that, the Boilers found themselves on the wrong end of a thrilling third set.
After winning the first set 25-21, the Boilers dropped their second set 13-25 before a marathon third match that ended in a 27-29 defeat.
Joliet West started the game strong, while the Boilers struggled to settle down in their first home game in front of that jam-packed home crowd.
“I think having our student section, the Red Surge here tonight and the energy they brought, we were so hyped up that we were hitting the ball out of bounds,” Reiniche said. “And we were not passing it well early on, either.”
After trailing for most of the first game, the Boilers rallied to tie up the game at 18 thanks to a thunderous kill from middle hitter Mallory Januski.
The Tigers took the lead 21-19 before the Boilers put together six consecutive points to take game one 25-21.
“We started pushing the pass to the 10-foot line so the center could make the option and not just have to go to the outlet,” Reiniche said. “We fought on and took game one, which was excellent.”
In the second game, the Boilers again started slow, trailing 9-4 to start the game. This time though, the Boilers were unable to rally back, dropping the game 25-13.
“I don’t know if it was lack of energy or communication or if the kids were just tired. That’s something I need to take a look at as a coach and figure out the answer to,” Reinchine said. “But we dug ourselves into a little too deep of hole in game two and weren’t able to get out.”
The Boilers were on point in game three, but so were the Tigers, as both teams traded blows point for point as the game extended past 25.
“I told the kids thats its point for point now and we need to get two or three points in a row or this isn’t gonna go in our favor,” Reiniche said.
Ultimately, the Tigers were the ones able to string together a few consecutive points after entertaining back-and-forth play.
“We were right there but we have to be able to finish in that situation,” Reiniche said. “But the kids performed darn well tonight.”
Thursday was Reiniche’s first home match as the Boilers’ head coach. She returned to coach her alma mater after playing for legendary coach Darla Moldenhauer before going on to star at Univerisity of Tennessee-Martin in college.
“I never thought I would be able to be a Boiler again,” Reiniche said. “But it’s a great feeling.”
Reiniche also made the jump from coaching one of the smallest schools in the area to coaching the largest. She won five regional championships as head coach at Grant Park, including a 30-0 regular season in her final year with the Dragons in 2015.
Although winning is in her DNA, Reiniche’s main goal this season has nothing to do with the game on the floor.
“We want the kids to be good human beings. We talk about character,” Reiniche said. “The way we treat each other. The way we treat other people. Having respect for each other.
“All of those things are more important than volleyball.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!