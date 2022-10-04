Bradley-Bourbonnais’ Brooklyn Daugherty spikes over a block by Manteno’s Miranda Myers (8) and Mackenzie Hespen on Monday night during the Boilermakers’ victory in two sets (25-20, 25-23) over the Panthers.
Manteno’s Makayla Myrick reacts to the Panthers earning a point after a back-and-forth battle late in the second set Monday night during the Panthers’ loss in two sets (25-20, 25-23) to Bradley-Bourbonnais.
Bradley-Bourbonnais' Brooklyn Daugherty (13) and Emilee Fitzgerald jump to block a hit by Manteno's Mackenzie Hespen on Monday night during the Boilermakers' victory in two sets (25-20, 25-23) over the Panthers.
MANTENO — As Bradley-Bourbonnais escaped a late Manteno push with a 25-20 first-set win in Manteno Monday night, one of the team’s mottos came to the minds of senior setter Sydney Brooks and her fellow Boilermaker teammates as they trailed the Panthers 13-8 in the second set.
“I think getting over the hump at the end was just us coming together,” Brooks said. “’Not losing local’ is something we say a lot at Bradley and it was a nice local game.”
The Boilers recaptured some of the same magic they had early on, finding themselves on the right side of several long, hard-fought volleys to outlast the Panthers in a matchup of entertaining offenses and resilient defenses by a 2-0 (25-20, 25-23) final.
It was those hard-earned points Brooks said helped give the visitors the push they needed to improve to 5-0 against local competition this fall.
“It lasts for the whole game,” Brooks said. “Throughout the game we were using momentum from those rallies to push through and set up our best hitters.”
Those hitters, Finley Westover, Emmerson Longtin and Ellie Haggard, led the Boilers with six kills apiece. Westover, a Western Illinois commit, also snagged four points at the service line via ace.
Boilers coach Leigh Reiniche said that while her senior leader was still able to provide in Monday’s matchup despite a bevy of defensive attention, other players like Longtin, Haggard and right side hitters Brooklyn Daugherty and Anna Lightart helped provide a balanced offensive attack.
“We try and work on the fact that when they single Finley out with a double block, we have to run two options as an offensive threat, not a tip or free ball, but something they have to play defense on,” Reiniche said. “Finley was swinging away, she was hitting the line and going through the block, but when they did block our goal was to send it to the opposite pin and hope they didn’t get there.
“Brooklyn and Anna ran a consistent offense on the right side as well, so I feel like overall on the front row, we nailed it.”
The middle of the front row was solidified by sophomore Emilee Fitzgeraled, her got her hands on four blocks, including a pair of pivotal blocks as part of the second-set comeback. After injuries thrust her into a starting role earlier than she’d expected, Fitzgerald said she’s starting to find her comfort zone.
“I feel like I’m flowing with the girls pretty well,” Fitzgerald said. “At the beginning of the year I had kind of a rough time connecting, but it’s all coming together and a lot of fun.
“I’m having a lot of fun,” she added. “It’s been super fun getting to know the girls, playing older girls and seeing that competition level.”
Despite the Boilers roaring back ahead in the middle of the second set, the Panthers were able to throw one more haymaker when they went on a 4-1 run to cut the score to 23-22 before a Westover kill gave the Boilers a side out and ultimate victory.
Led by a core of returning multi-year starters from last year’s co-Illinois Central Eight Conference champions — Reese Eldridge, Ava Pequette, Drew Hosselton and Mikayla Myrick — Panthers coach Alexis Hosselton knew she’d get the exuberant effort she got from her team Monday, such as a back-to-back sequence of Drew Hosselton’s kill and Myrick’s ace as part of that late run.
“They’re so much fun and the good part is the girls have played in club and school ball together and just have an awesome chemistry,” coach Hosselton said. “In tough times there’s a lot of people you can go to.”
STAT BOOK
Westover had six kills, four aces and a dig. Longtin had six kills, three blocks, nine digs and an ace. Haggard added four digs to her six kills. Brooks and Kiersten Martin had five digs apiece. Fitzgerald added a dig and a kill to her four blocks.
Pequette had seven kills, five digs, three assists, a block and an ace for the Panthers. Drew Hosselton and McKenna Borkenhagen each had five kills. Hosselton added five digs and a block and Borkenhagen chipped in two blocks and an ace. Myrick had 10 digs, a kill, an ace and an assist. Eldridge had 11 assists, three digs, two kills and an ace.
UP NEXT
The Boilermakers (14-9) are at Andrew at 6 p.m. Thursday. The Panthers (11-8) are at Lisle at 6 p.m. Thursday.
