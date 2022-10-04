MANTENO — As Bradley-Bourbonnais escaped a late Manteno push with a 25-20 first-set win in Manteno Monday night, one of the team’s mottos came to the minds of senior setter Sydney Brooks and her fellow Boilermaker teammates as they trailed the Panthers 13-8 in the second set.

“I think getting over the hump at the end was just us coming together,” Brooks said. “’Not losing local’ is something we say a lot at Bradley and it was a nice local game.”

The Boilers recaptured some of the same magic they had early on, finding themselves on the right side of several long, hard-fought volleys to outlast the Panthers in a matchup of entertaining offenses and resilient defenses by a 2-0 (25-20, 25-23) final.

Recommended for you