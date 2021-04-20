Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT /10 AM EDT/ THIS MORNING... ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CDT /1 AM EDT/ TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT /10 AM EDT/ THURSDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures from the mid 20s to the lower 30s. * WHERE...All of northern Illinois and northwest Indiana. * WHEN...From midnight CDT tonight to 9 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Exposed outdoor water lines and hoses should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&