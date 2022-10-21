BEECHER — When first-year Beecher head volleyball coach Kristin Payne was promoted from her role as the JV coach to replace former coach Emily Hoesktra, Payne took over with high hopes for a group of familiar girls that had high expectations for themselves.

The Bobcats entered the season with good reason for their excitement as winners of the past two River Valley Conference regular season and tournament championships, last losing an RVC tilt in 2019.

That streak continued on their home court Thursday night, where the Bobcats took down Grant Park 2-0 (25-12, 25-16) for their third-straight unbeaten RVC season that ended with a conference tournament crown.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

Recommended for you