BEECHER — The Bobcats knew their match with Gardner-South Wilmington was do-or-die to keep their River Valley Conference hopes alive.
After tough losses to RVC foes Grant Park and Illinois Lutheran, Beecher entered Tuesday’s action with a 3-2 conference record. That mark put them tied for second place with Grant Park and a game behind Lutheran and G-SW, which were tied atop the conference standings at 4-1.
The Bobcats’ no-nonsense approach to the high-stakes RVC showdown was evident from the start as they dominated their way to an impressive 25-11, 25-14 win against the visiting Panthers and kept themselves in the thick of the race to a conference championship plaque.
“I keep reminding the team that we can still do it,” said senior hitter Kaylie Sippel. “The losses against Grant Park and Illinois Lutheran really hurt, but I know we can do it, and I know that there’s a way to do it. I just keep reminding them of the path we need to take, and that helps us keep focused and play well.”
The win was even more of a relief for Sippel, specifically, as she returned from an ankle injury that caused her to miss multiple games at a tournament hosted by Bradley-Bourbonnais during the weekend. Her contributions in her return were significant, and her play at the net was the biggest reason Beecher was able to command the contest so thoroughly and pick up a quick victory.
“It’s good that we still have that chemistry there,” she said. “At the tournament this weekend, I didn’t play at all, so that’s four games. You never now how well it’s going to go when you come back after missing that many games, but, obviously, it went well tonight.”
The ‘Cats took an early lead and never trailed at any point in either set. They closed the first set on an impressive 9-0 run with sophomore Cheyanna Stluka serving, then wasted no time re-establishing themselves in the second set by charging out to a 14-4 lead.
They executed well on every level of the win and seemed to be finding their late-season form.
“I am happy with the way it went. We had a couple of spurts where we let them back into the game but not too many,” said head coach Emily Doersam. “This was exactly how I want us to look tonight. We flowed as a team and played together well, which is something I’ve been looking for.
“This was actually kind of a new rotation tonight and it seemed to fit well,” she added. “I’ve been trying different things just to see what works best for us, and I’m very happy with how we produced tonight. It feels like maybe we’re on an up-swing now.”
