Kankakee, IL (60901)

Today

Showers with the chance of some thunder this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 58F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers with the chance of some thunder this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 58F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.