BRADLEY — Being able to secure a victory in back-to-back sets is hard enough, let alone when a team has to go up against one of its biggest cross-town rivals in a jam-packed gymnasium on the road.

With this year’s 2022 All-City volleyball championship on the line between Bradley-Bourbonnais and Bishop McNamara, after both squads managed to earn victories against Kankakee earlier in the season, the two familiar foes traded blows in front of a exuberant fan base by both sides that ultimately saw the road team claim a 25-12, 25-20, straight-set victory over the Fightin’ Irish last Wednesday evening to give the Boilermakers their 10th-straight All-City championship (Editor’s note: There was no All-City title in 2020-21 due to COVID-19).

The two-set victory helped Bradley-Bourbonnais claim the All-City crown after having already bested Kankakee 25-14, 25-13 a day earlier while also improving their overall record to 6-3 this season.

Cody is a sports journalist who's been with the Daily Journal since 2020. He's been a sports reporter since his days at the University of Iowa where he graduated in 2019.

Recommended for you