BRADLEY — Being able to secure a victory in back-to-back sets is hard enough, let alone when a team has to go up against one of its biggest cross-town rivals in a jam-packed gymnasium on the road.
With this year’s 2022 All-City volleyball championship on the line between Bradley-Bourbonnais and Bishop McNamara, after both squads managed to earn victories against Kankakee earlier in the season, the two familiar foes traded blows in front of a exuberant fan base by both sides that ultimately saw the road team claim a 25-12, 25-20, straight-set victory over the Fightin’ Irish last Wednesday evening to give the Boilermakers their 10th-straight All-City championship (Editor’s note: There was no All-City title in 2020-21 due to COVID-19).
The two-set victory helped Bradley-Bourbonnais claim the All-City crown after having already bested Kankakee 25-14, 25-13 a day earlier while also improving their overall record to 6-3 this season.
“The tradition of All-City at Bradley-Bourbonnais is huge for volleyball,” Bradley-Bourbonnais head volleyball coach Leigh Reiniche said. “And to make it an All-City week and have back-to-back nights is really special for these girls because they worked hard for it…our Red Surge with a blackout killed it tonight and they gave us energy for sure.”
Knowing that it had its home fans ready to make lift difficult for Bradley-Bourbonnais, McNamara head coach Ryan Thomas expected his team to be the ones who applied the pressure early on in set one. Yet, it was the Boilermakers who took control early in the contest before taking the opening set by 13 points.
“We came in hyped and then Bradley-Bourbonnais came out with a lead,” Thomas said. “We were talking doing the exact opposite to them — jump on them early and go from there — but the ball just didn’t bounce our way today.”
A huge part in the Boilermakers’ ability to tune out the hostile home crowd was in part due to the help of their Red Surge, who came out in full support wearing all black as well as the versatility of its senior Ellie Haggard.
Normally a right-side hitter/setter, Haggard stepped up to fill the void as a middle blocker due to Bradley-Bourbonnais’ having injuries to senior middle hitters Maya Proctor (fractured knee cap) and Maddy Heil (broken tibia/fibula). As a result of their absences, Haggard stepped up by recording three kills, two blocks and four digs and helped set the tone up front.
“As she’s come through the program we’ve changed her position several times based on injuries sadly and she’s filled that middle spot right now,” Reiniche said. “She’s been putting up a solid block and consistent offense and so for her to be able to jump in and do what’s asked, it’s awesome.”
In a back-and-forth second set that saw the Irish being separated by just a few points late down the stretch Reiniche called a timeout before subbing in senior Rylie Swinford, who rattled off two-straight aces to help her squad take a commanding 24-20 lead before Westover sealed the deal on a game-winning kill just moments later.
“We subbed in Riley and got two aces right away off the serve,” Reiniche said. “Just the energy and the momentum, I think we needed a little mental break which is fine to know and understand that we were in it and to stay positive.”
Taking the second set by five points to win in straight-sets marked the second year in a row that the Boilermakers were able to beat the Irish in a clean sweep.
“I think this All-City is one of the best because more of the fans came to volleyball,” Haggard said. “It makes the atmosphere so much better.”
Despite taking the All-City loss Bishop McNamara isn’t too concerned with how it will affect its season going forward. Sitting at 5-3 overall the Fightin’ Irish will shift their focus towards conference action, where they will look to reclaim the Metro Suburban West Conference for the first time since the 2020-21 season.
“As much as we wanted to win this game, it’s not going to make or break our season,’’ Thomas said. ‘’It’s our last year in the Metro Suburban Conference and so our goal is to win it in our last year. We won it two years ago and so we are aiming to win the conference again this year.”
STAT BOOK
Haggard totaled four digs, three kills and two blocks to help lead the Boilermakers. Brooklyn Daugherty had five kills and two blocks. Finley Westover tallied six kills, three aces and two digs. Emmerson Longtin contributed six digs, three kills and an ace. Kiersten Martin chipped in nine digs and Alyssa Russow had seven digs and two kills.
Lillee Nugent led the Irish with eight kills and two digs. Mackenzie McCammon added 18 assists while Ana Darr contributed four kills and two blocks. Natalie Prairie had four kills.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.