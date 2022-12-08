Warriors looking to retool instead of rebuild

Few if any teams within the Vermilion Valley Conference will have to replace the amount of production lost from its 2022 graduate class that helped produce a 25-5 record with a regional title win than Watseka 20th year head coach Barry Bauer.

Having lost Allie Hoy (All-Vermilion Valley Conference, 2022 Daily Journal All-Area), Sydney McTaggart (All-Vermilion Valley Conference, 2022 Daily Journal All-Area), Raegan Gooding and Claire Curry amongst others, the Warriors are set to have to replace their entire starting lineup, which will leave plenty of opportunities for players to step up this season.

