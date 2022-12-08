Warriors looking to retool instead of rebuild
Few if any teams within the Vermilion Valley Conference will have to replace the amount of production lost from its 2022 graduate class that helped produce a 25-5 record with a regional title win than Watseka 20th year head coach Barry Bauer.
Having lost Allie Hoy (All-Vermilion Valley Conference, 2022 Daily Journal All-Area), Sydney McTaggart (All-Vermilion Valley Conference, 2022 Daily Journal All-Area), Raegan Gooding and Claire Curry amongst others, the Warriors are set to have to replace their entire starting lineup, which will leave plenty of opportunities for players to step up this season.
“We graduated our entire starting five and one key player off the bench, including 88% of our scoring and 73% of our rebounding,” Bauer said. “However, we still have high expectations.
“We have a roster full of girls that are ready for their opportunity,” he added. “They have worked hard and have all been a part of our program since they were freshmen. They are excited about the opportunity to continue our success.”
Most of those opportunities will be handed to the likes of senior Emily Miller (2 points per game) and junior Haven Meyer (4.6 points per game) as well as other seniors Brianna Denault, Becca Benoit, Elizabeth Wittenborn and Natalie Petersen to pick up most of the slack. In addition to those mentioned, Bauer is hopeful juniors Ava Swartz and Jasmine Essington will make major contributions, especially with his senior post presence, Elena Newell out indefinitely with an injury after averaging 2 points per game and 3 rebounds per game last season as a junior.
Experienced Timberwolves ready to take a turn in competitive VVC
Heading into his eighth season as head coach Anthony Videka believes his team has what it takes to secure his fourth winning season for the first time in four years since last winning a regional title in 2017-18 when the Timberwolves finished 21-10.
A vital part in Cissna Park’s ability to do so will reside heavily on the shoulder of All-Vermilion Valley Conference and All-Iroquois County senior guard Mikayla Knake, who is coming off a stellar junior season, where she averaged 15.9 points per game and 3.2 steals per game and also earned IBCA Class 1A All-State third team honors.
Knake, along with juniors Brooklyn Stadeli and Morgan Sinn, who both contributed in all facets last season, both on offense and defense, will look to be focal points of the Timberwolves’ chances of turning things around once again after finishing last season 13-15 overall.
“With a good balance of returning players and newcomers, we feel like this group can do some damage in the area,” Videka said. “These girls have had a lot of success during volleyball and they are looking to keep that going in basketball.
“The girls have a solid mindset and with that we are looking to have a successful season.”
Joining the veterans this season will be a trio of freshmen — Addison Lucht, Sophia Duis and Josei Neukomm — who are all expected to become important contributors in their first seasons at the varsity level.
If the key newcomer underclassmen can try and replicate the contributions Cissna Park will be without from its junior Regan King Jr., who will miss most of the season due to injury as well as Addie Seggebruch, who transferred to St. Joseph-Ogden this year, perhaps the Timberwolves can make noise in the VVC like Videka hopefully predicts.
Raiders ready to get back to winning ways of old
During Kristy Arie’s first stint coaching Iroquois West between 2009-17 her teams totaled five 20-plus winning seasons before taking some time off and returning at the helm in 2019-20, where she has since failed to reach that mark over the last three years, including barely missing that mark when the Raiders concluded last season with a 19-13 record.
Now, heading into her fourth season during her second stint as head coach Arie believes her squad has what it takes to get back to those winning ways of old.
Led by its All-Iroquois County and All-Vermilion Valley Conference special mention senior guard She Small, who averaged 10.4 points per game and 3 steals per game last season, Iroquois West is more confident than ever in its ability to show they can compete in the Vermilion Valley Conference after joining the conference one season prior to the start of this year.
“We have a pretty talented group of guards that have the ability to get up and down the floor quickly and can be a dominant threat both inside and out,” Arie said. “We look to improve our conference win total and get back to that 20 win season that we barely missed last season.”
Along with Small, who’s set to once again be the Raiders most prominent scoring threats and top rebounders, Iroquois West also brings back an array of varsity experienced upperclassmen that are set to lead this year’s squad.
Senior Adelynn Scharp and junior Ilyana Nambo return as the Raiders’ top shooting threats while senior Kynnedi Kanosky and junior Ella Rhodes are primed to give additional scoring boosts both as scorers and rebounders. In addition to the veterans, this year’s team will also look for sophomore guard Jessye Rodriguez to find her footing on the varsity level before making an impact off the bench as the season progresses.
Youthful Bearcats set to lean on confidence over experience
Being a team made up of four freshmen, one sophomore, three juniors and only one senior Milford is going to rely heavily on its newcomers to quickly adapt to the varsity level in order to string together another successful season after finishing last season with a 19-11 record.
With so many young pieces having to play up on varsity this season the Bearcats will have to rely heavily on the contributions from its veteran duo in senior Brynlee Wright and junior Hunter Mowrey to make up for the losses of graduates Anna Hagan (7.2 points per game), Emmaleah Marshino (7.2 points per game), Tiffany Schroeder (5.8 points per game) and others.
“We lost six seniors,” Marshino said. “It puts us in a transition year of having to rely on incoming freshmen.”
Some of those underclassmen who will need to be relied upon are freshmen Hailey Rieches, Sophie Newman, Lillie Harris and sophomore Hallie Scott. Out of those four, only Scott has gotten a taste of what it's like to compete on the varsity level after having gotten very limited minutes off the bench last season in her freshman campaign, where she averaged less than a point per game in just over two minutes of action per game last season.
“We are very young and just going to have to get better with every game,” Marshino said. “Confidence is going to be a huge part of our team.”
Young Trojans ready to fight on with first year coach Sulzberger
Taking over for former coach Chuck Butterbrodt, who led Dwight to a 5-26 record in its first season in the Tri-County Conference last year, newly hired head coach Max Sulzberger is set to take over a youthful Trojan squad that returns eight players and yet still has more underclassmen than they do upperclassmen.
Despite only losing two graduate seniors — Alayna Airgood and 2021-22 Daily Journal All-Area Honorable Mention center Brooke Vigna (7.2 points per game and 10 rebounds per game) — from last year’s roster, Dwight will once again remain on the youthful side.
Having just two seniors and three juniors out of their 13-man roster Sulzberger plans to rely
enormously on senior Mikalah Bregin and junior Kassy Kodat to help turn the tide from a turbulent 2021-22 season.
“We are obviously really young, but we should compete,” Sulzberger said. “It’s my first year in the program and we do see the program turning around, but it's going to take some time.
“After this season I'm going to lose an impactful senior in Bregin, but we will be returning a lot and we currently have a strong eighth grade team as well.”
While Bregin is poised to become one of the Trojans main scorers and rebounders in her final season after averaging 4.9 points per game and 6.8 rebounds per game as a junior the first-year head coach will also turn to his third year sharpshooter guard Kodat to become the main contributor from the perimeter.
Insert 5-foot-9 freshman center Ryan Bean, who’s expected to be the squad’s main newcomer, as well as second year varsity sophomore point guard Lilly Duffy, who led the team with 2.2 assists per game last season, both into the starting rotation and coach Sulzberger likes his odds of outpacing an uneventful 2022 season.
“We should be better than 5-26 this season,” Sulzberger said.
Eagles look to remain competitive despite losing key pieces
After spending the last five years as an assistant Chad McGinnis is ready to take the reins and lead Trinity to a bounce back season after finishing six games below .500% last year (11-17 overall) under former head coach and current athletic director Mike Lawrence.
As competitive as McGinnis believes his squad can be this season it will be extremely difficult to replace the contributions of graduates Veronica Harwood (1,000 point career scorer) and Anna Simmons, who has since gone on to play point guard at Governor’s State University.
Coming into this season McGinnis will lean on the play of junior Kerrigan Stam to push the pace on offense while senior Emily McGinnis and junior Abby Whited are set to anchor the team’s defense. 5-foot-9 junior center Madeline Shold will also attempt to be the main contributor to replace Harwood’s presence in the post.
“While we are rebuilding from losing two strong seniors, we have plenty of talent to fill the gap left by them,” McGinnis said.
Despite losing so much production, both on offense and defense, the Eagles like their chances of remaining competitive this upcoming season.
“We have a good group of young ladies who are extremely coachable,” McGinnis said. “The team has several very capable players when all combined that will make us very competitive.”
