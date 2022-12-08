Raiders look to defend VVC Conference championship

As tough as the Vermilion Valley Conference is with the likes of Oakwood, Bismarck-Henning and Milford amongst others Iroquois West is more than primed to keep pace with its 2022 season that resulted in a school-record 25 wins and a VVC title this upcoming season.

Led by its returning IBCA Special Mention All-State center Cannon Leonard, who averaged a double-double last season with 16.4 points per game and 12.4 rebounds per game the Raiders look more than capable of making up for the lost production from their two main graduates in Peyton Rhodes (11.7 points per game, All-Vermilion Valley Conference) and Lucas Frank (5.6 points per game, Special Mention All-Vermilion Valley Conference).

Cody is a sports journalist who's been with the Daily Journal since 2020. He's been a sports reporter since his days at the University of Iowa where he graduated in 2019.

Recommended for you