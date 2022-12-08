Raiders look to defend VVC Conference championship
As tough as the Vermilion Valley Conference is with the likes of Oakwood, Bismarck-Henning and Milford amongst others Iroquois West is more than primed to keep pace with its 2022 season that resulted in a school-record 25 wins and a VVC title this upcoming season.
Led by its returning IBCA Special Mention All-State center Cannon Leonard, who averaged a double-double last season with 16.4 points per game and 12.4 rebounds per game the Raiders look more than capable of making up for the lost production from their two main graduates in Peyton Rhodes (11.7 points per game, All-Vermilion Valley Conference) and Lucas Frank (5.6 points per game, Special Mention All-Vermilion Valley Conference).
Sitting at 6-foot-9, Leonard, a University of Iowa football commit, will surely be one of, if not the most dominant post threats within the VVC conference this season during his final season in blue and red. And given the fact he has his returning honorable mention All-Vermilion Valley Conference selection point guard Sam McMillan, who averaged 9.7 points per game and 2.7 assists per game last year as a junior, the Raiders big man should once again be able to lead his squad atop of the conference for the second-straight season.
“We return two starters from last year’s team that won a school record 25 games,” Raiders head coach Zack Monk said. “Big man Cannon Leonard looks to build on his special mention all-state selection from last year, while senior Sam McMillan should provide consistency for the Raiders from the point guard position.
“With a senior-heavy roster, we hope to compete in a tough Vermilion Valley Conference.”
On top of returning Leonard and McMillan, Iroquois West will also welcome back seniors Evan Izquierdo, Kyle Manahan and Kyler Meents and junior Tyler Read, who are all set to be contributing factors to the Raiders’ VVC title defense.
Bearcats ready to replace size with deep threat shooting
Having totaled 403 career wins through two decades as Milford’s head coach David Caldwell would like nothing more than for the Bearcats to once again finish around the top of the Vermilion Valley Conference after another solid season that resulted in a 2022 regional championship and 25-10 overall mark.
Although Milford has lost most of its size up front from their 2021 Daily Journal All-Area graduates Wiliam Teig (6-foot-6) and Nick Warren (6-foot-5), the Bearcats plan to make up for their lack of size with perimeter shooting.
“We look to be a team that continues to improve as the season progresses,” Caldwell said. “Our lack of size will hurt the team as the season moves forward, and so our 3-point shooting will need to carry the team.”
In order to record its seventh-straight winning season Milford will look for its returning All-Vermilion Valley Conference seniors Adin Portwood and Sawyer Laffoon to be the main factors. Portwood is coming off a junior season where he set a school record for most 3-pointers in a single season (72) and averaged 15 points per game on his way to a Daily Journal All-Area campaign while Laffoon managed to average nine points per game in his first season getting major minutes.
Pair that elite shooting tandem with the fact that coach Caldwell is looking for R.J. Mann to take on a bigger role in his second season on varsity and the Bearcats have their necessary recipe to spread opposing defenses out to make for better looks inside the paint.
Some other notable players who are in position to make for more outside shooting threats this season are junior guards Gavin Schunke and Carson Shields.
Warriors look to remain afloat despite some key injuries
Two years removed from claiming a share of the Sangamon Valley Conference championship with Paxton-Buckley-Loda the Warriors are heading into their second season in the Vermilion Valley Conference with limited experience and unexpected season-ending injuries.
With just two seniors — Braiden Walwer (14.1 points per game, 6.6 rebounds per game) and Dane Martin (3.9 points per game and 2.9 rebounds per game) — compared to five sophomores and six juniors on its roster Watseka knows it will be leaning on those two senior leaders to get their younger teammates up to speed.
“We will be young and inexperienced, but we have a great group of kids that are coachable and will give everything they have for eachother,” Cluver said. “We can be a team that could really improve as the year progresses.”
The Warriors will plan to rely heavily on its All-County six-foot-4 forward Walwer to assist their key newcomers Tucker Milk, Myles Lynch and Quinn Starkey to the varsity level after finding out they will be forced to be without sophmores Andrew Shoemaker and Eli Shay, who were both expected to be main contributors before suffering season-ending knee injuries.
“We have lost two guys to season-ending injuries from football and they both would have contributed greatly,” Cluver said. “We have a potential starter nursing an injury as well and so we are a little thin right now.”
That potential starter is none other than junior guard Ethan LaBelle who is currently suffering from a quad injury and hopes to be back around Christmas after averaging 2.5 rebounds per game and a steal per game last season as a sophomore.
Young Timberwolves ready to make their mark on varsity
Having 10 of its 15 players on its roster being first or second-year players, Cissna Park fourth year head coach Seth Johnson knows that it's going to be another uphill battle as the Timberwolves prepare to begin its second full season competing in the Vermilion Valley Conference.
“Although we have five returning letter winners, we have zero four-year players in the program,” Johnson said. “So we are very young and inexperienced, but we have guys that are willing to give everything they have on the court.”
Cissna Park lost two key pieces from last year's squad in All-Vermilion Valley Conference and Daily Journal All-Area point guard Malaki Verkler (17.7 points per game, 7.5 rebounds per game and 6.6 assists per game) and Daily Journal All-Area honorable mention shooting guard Gavin Savoree (15.3 points per game, including 121 made 3-pointers), who were both the focal points of the squad that finished 11-20 and 4-8 in the VVC.
With Verkler and Savoree both out of the picture, Johnson will look for one of his seniors, Gavin Spitz, who averaged a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds per game last season, to become the team’s floor general and take over when need be.
Another pair of key puzzle pieces will be the rise of play from senior Gabe Bohlmann and junior Tyler Neukomm. Both Bohlmann and Nuekomm gained valuable experience at the varsity level last season as role players and according to coach Johnson the two are expected to make significant contributions this season.
“Both Gabe and Tyler were significant role players for the Timberwolves and will have to take another step up into a lead role this year,” Johnson said.
Knowing it may be a struggle early on figuring out lineups with so many new pieces and being that most of Cissna Park’s conference games come in the second half of the season, coach Johnson noted that by that time he hopes to see his squad on the come up.
“We will have growing pains that we will have to go through, but we will be competitive throughout the season and will look to peak for the postseason,” Johnson said.
Trojans seeking Tri-County Conference championship
Having finished .500 or above in each of his first three seasons as Dwight’s head coach, Jeremy Connor is expecting to make a run for the Tri-County Conference title thanks to a plethora of returning talent this upcoming season.
Despite no longer having Jeremy Kapper, Kaleb Duden and Gavin Wykes, the Trojans return their 2021 Daily Journal All-Area big man Wyatt Thompson who is coming off a stellar junior season where he averaged a double-double of 20.4 points per game and 10.4 rebounds per game, which helped him earn IBCA Class 1A All-State special mention, All-Tri Valley Conference and Daily Journal All-Area honors.
Thompson’s presence inside the paint along with other crucial assets in senior sharpshooters Dawson Carr and Jack Duffy, as well as junior Conner Telford (eight points per game) will be pivotal in opening up more opportunities for their key newcomer sophomore guard, Luke Gallet, as he learns the ins-and-outs on how to succeed at the varsity level in big minutes.
“I’m looking forward to another exciting season,” Connor said. “We will rely on our senior leadership heavily this year, with four returning players who had lots of minutes. …We hope to make a run at a conference and regional title.”
Given the fact Thompson can explode for 30-plus points on any given night, as he’s already done a couple times this season, expect the Trojans to be right in the mix with Putnam County, Seneca and others for the conference crown later down the line this season.
Eagles primed to make a smooth transition under new coach Williams
Replacing longtime head coach Mike Lawrence will be no easy task, but newly-hired head coach Scott Williams is more than ready to help the Eagles continue to build off their second-place finish (5-5) in the Illinois Christian Conference last season.
Outside of losing 6-foot-4 center Alessandro Vargiu, Trinity welcomes back its entire varsity lineup from last season, including junior point guard Luke Green, who is primed for a breakout season after averaging eight points per game last season.
The 6-foot point guard will not only look to be able to score from all three levels, but also be the main distributor, especially to his 6-foot-5 big man inside, Carter Stoltz, who averaged 8.3 points per game, five rebounds per game and 1.4 blocks per game last year.
With Green and Stoltz expected to draw most of the attention from opposing defenses there will be plenty of opportunities for senior forwards Aiden Dersien and Jesse Jakresky to add more of an offensive presence after averaging five points per game and 10.7 points per game, respectively, last season.
With those four veteran varsity players leading the way along with the new additions of Joseph Adamson, Ethan Schurman, Tommy Kujawa and Twan Suphanklang each expected to get a bulk of the remaining minutes in the rotation, the Eagles look more than capable of exceeding last season’s record if they can come together as one unit.
“We are looking forward to an exciting season of basketball,” Williams said. “The kids have been working hard in practice and I am cautiously optimistic about this season.
“We are relatively young, so the chemistry might take a little bit longer to develop than normal, but I like the direction that we are going.”
