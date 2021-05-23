The 14th annual Tyjuan Hagler Kidz-Kan-Do Football and Cheerleading Camp will be held Saturday, June 5 at Bishop McNamara Catholic School, 550 W Brookmont Blvd in Kankakee.
The camp is free for football players and cheerleaders between ages 6-18. It includes lunch, prizes and NFL instruction from Hagler and several others currently and formerly involved in the NFL. Hagler, a 2000 Bishop McNamara graduate, was a linebacker in the NFL from 2005-2010 and was a member of the Indianapolis Colts team that won Super Bowl XLI in 2007.
More information on the camp, including forms, can be found at tyjuanhaglerfoundation.org.
