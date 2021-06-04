The area has seen two more local hole-in-ones, with one coming from an area prep coach. Steve Betz, golf coach at Grace Christian Academy in Kankakee, aced the seventh hole in Manteno May 14. He used his five-iron off the senior tee and it was witnessed by Dwight Ascher, Bruce Greenlee and James Stevens.
On May 23, Dr. Joel Villegas hit a hole-in-one on the fifth hole at the Kankakee Elks Country Club with his nine-iron for the second ace on the hole this season. It was witnessed by James At.
