The IHSA may be done for the season, but for three senior Milford baseball players, they’ll continue their education and baseball careers in college next spring.
Caleb Atwood has signed to play at Bryant and Stratton College in Cleveland and will be a part of the school’s new baseball program in 20201.
Atwood, the son of Tyler and Michelle Atwood, will study business.
Alex Barney won’t be limited to just baseball, as he will continue both his baseball and football careers at Eureka College.
He is the son of David and Tina Barney and will study criminal justice.
Tanner Sobkoviak will play ball just a bit north of home next year, as he has signed on to play at Kankakee Community College.
The son of Jeff and Michelle Sobkoviak, Tanner will be working on general studies while pitching for the Cavaliers.
