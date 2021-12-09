Cody Smith
BOYS
Head coach: Mike Lawrence (11th season)
2020-21 Record: 19-5
Conference: Illinois Christian
Roster
# Name Pos. Class Height
2 Guy Simmons G Jr 5’8”
3 Luke Green G So 5’10”
5 Clay Gadbois F So 6’3”
10 Shawn Parks G Jr 6’0”
11 Noah Lundmark F Jr 6’4”
12 Max Dickerson F Jr 6’0”
14 Alessandro Vargiu C Sr 6’4”
24 Jesse Jakresky F Jr 6’5”
25 Carler Stolz C Jr 6’7”
30 Aiden Dersien F Jr 6’2”
35 Ethan Schurman F/C So 6’3”
40 Travis Harpster F Jr 5’11”
Eagles junior-heavy class set to take on more responsibility
Coming off an impressive 19-5 finish last season Trinity is going to have to fully recalibrate after having lost a loaded senior class — Ben Green, Jackson Wade, Ethyn Graham, Zane Gadbois, Stuart Hensen, Ryan Palmer, Mason Garcia, Jiaming Liang, Ben Adamson — that featured nine players, most notably Green, a current Olivet Nazarene University Tiger.
With so many new faces ready to take on new roles on the varsity level the Eagles will be looking for juniors Carter Stolz, Jesse Jakresky and sophomore Luke Green to take on bigger responsibilities this season.
Stoltz and Jakresky are both coming off seasons where they averaged five points per game last season while Green is set to be a full-time varsity player after spending a majority of last season on the junior varsity team before he got called up late at the end of the year.
The second-year hooper, Green, will become the team’s primary ball-handler this season, whereas Stoltz brings a solid post game with an outside shooter’s touch. As for Jakresky, he is a versatile player who can play all five positions on the court.
In addition to the Eagles’ top three returners, the squad will also count on the new additions of a pair of sophomores and a junior. Second-year players Clay Gadbois and Ethan Shurman will see plenty of action serving as the team’s big men inside the paint and junior Aiden Dersien will serve as a solid forward in the main rotation.
“We are putting the pieces together and wishing to mesh as a good unit,” head coach Mike Lawrence said. “This is a talented group that will develop given a little time. I’m looking forward to their development as players.”
Perhaps if all the new pieces can come together early then Trinity may have a shot to earn its first Illinois Christian Conference title since the 2019-2020 season when they finished 33-4 overall.
GIRLS
Head coach: Mike Lawrence (first season)
2020-21 Record: 13-4
Conference: Illinois Christian
Roster
# Name Pos. Class Height
3 Anna Simmons G Jr 5’0”
4 Nicole Villagomez G Fr 5’5”
5 Emily McGinnis G Jr 5’3”
11 Veronica Harwood C Sr 5’9”
14 Michaela Sowles C Fr 5’8”
15 Abby Whited G So 5’4”
21 Eme Boerema F Fr 5’4”
22 Eva Bettenhausen F So 5’5”
23 Kerrigan Stam F So 5’9”
24 Kinzie Seabert F Fr 5’2”
25 Madeline Shold F So 5’9”
30 Allicyn Stam F Fr 5’4”
Youthful Eagles ready to lean on lone senior Veronica Harwood
With former head coach Jerry LaRoocque now enjoying retirement Trinity is set to be led by none other than its boys basketball coach and athletic director, Mike Lawrence.
Coming off a solid 13-4 finish during the shortened season last year where the Eagles took home the Illinois Christian conference title Trinity is ready to try and repeat as conference champions.
Although it will be a challenge, given nine of the 11 players on the roster are made up of freshmen and sophomores, the Eagles will still have their best player from last season in now-senior Veronica Harwood.
The reigning Daily Journal All-Area selection is coming off a year where she averaged 13 points and eight rebounds per game as a junior, which both led the team last season. If the lone senior on the squad can outpace her junior season statistics then perhaps Trinity can outdo its 13-4 finish from last season.
“Veronica Harwood will be counted on to lead this team,” Lawrence said.
Along with Harwood, Trinity is also returning junior Emily McGinnis and sophomore Madeline Shold, who both got plenty of minutes on the varsity level last season.
The trio of key returners will also look to get Anna Simmons and Kerrigan Stam more involved this season as well given that the team lost two main pieces from last year’s squad in Jewel Heyes and 2021 Daily Journal All-Area honorable mention selection Sara Haller.
With those five players ready to take the lead coach Lawrence will like to see how his five freshmen handle getting valuable minutes on the varsity level.
“This is a very inexperienced team that is improving with each opportunity,” Lawrence said. “They are learning to play together.”
