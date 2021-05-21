KANKAKEE — The Kankakee Kays boys and girls track and field teams celebrated their senior night under the lights in front of a jam-packed crowd at home where they wound up competing against their cross-town rival in Bradley-Bourbonnais, as well as six other non-area opponents between the boys and girls squads in the Kays’ Friday Night Lights Invitational.
Eureka took first-place on the boys side with 137 team points, which bested second-place Bradley-Bourbonnais by 23 points, and Richton Park claimed victory on the girls side with 199 team points, leaving Kankakee to take second-place with 131 points.
“We couldn’t get All-City in this season and so that was a bummer, but, on top of that, I think it was really good for us and Bradley-Bourbonnais to be able to compete against each other and have fun all while making it a great atmosphere for all the teams that showed up,” Kays coach Marques Lowe said.
Photo finish in the boys 800-meter sprint
Undoubtedly the closest race of the night came between Bradley-Bourbonnais teammates Josiah Jones and Ebenezer Gideon.
The boys 800-meter race was neck and neck, with Gideon leading most of the way up until the last 200-meters when Jones put on the burners to snake his way all the way from third-place at the very last second to inch out his teammate for first overall.
“When I hit the last 200 meters, I knew I had two guys in front of me and so I had to catch them before the finish line,” Jones said. “Even though I did win, I could have done a lot better though.
“It felt good to edge Gideon because it’s just friendly competitiveness, and we always go head-to-head in practice.”
Boilermakers and Kays split girls shot put and discus
Bradley-Bourbonnais’ Payton Graham and Kankakee’s Marlesia Walker went wire-to-wire in shot put and discus. Graham snatched first in shot put and second in discus.
The Boilermaker faulted twice on her first two throws before recovering late to snag first in shot put with a mark of 10.77 meters, which set a personal-best.
“I thought what I could do to make the adjustment to stay within the ring,” Graham said. “So, I got a little bit of room at the top of the board and I moved up a bit more and, fortunately, I stayed within the ring that time.”
The junior thrower was more than pleased to see all of her hard work start to pay off.
Walker on the other hand completely dominated the discus portion of the event, besting second-place finisher Graham by nearly seven meters with a mark of 32.80 meters after taking third overall in shot put.
“It felt really good to get the win on my senior night,” Walker said. “My first two throws didn’t come out the way I wanted so I was happy with my fourth throw and it just shot out the way I needed.”
In addition to taking first, Walker also set a personal record.
“I put in a lot of work for this,” Walker said. “I come in the morning and have my morning lift and so I put a lot of time and dedication into this. This is something that really means a lot to me because I put my heart and soul into this stuff.”
Local freshman shines bright in long-distance run
To say Bradley-Bourbonnais freshman Jeremiah Lanum put on a clinic in the 3200-meter would be an understatement. Running in front of an energetic crowd, Lanum secured first-place with ease as he was the only runner to break under 11 minutes, totaling a time of 10 minutes and 58 seconds.
Although he strived to break his school record in the 3200-meter run, which currently stands around 10:12 seconds, Lanum was still thrilled to come away with the victory.
“It honestly felt like a great accomplishment taking first overall,” Lanum said. “This was my first invitational and so it felt good to be out there and win my race.”
Boys local results
Bradley-Bourbonnais, second place (114); Kankakee, fifth (54).
800-meter relay race — Kankakee (1:36.10); 3200-meter run — Jeremiah Lanum, Bradley-Bourbonnais (10:58.63); 1000-meter dash — Nathan Domont, Bradley-Bourbonnais (11:31); 800-meter run — Josiah Jones, Bradley-Bourbonnais (2:06.69); 4x400
Girls local results
Kankakee, second place (131); Bradley-Bourbonnais, third (82)
4x200-meter relay race — Kankakee (1:56.70); 3200-meter run — Avery Chandler, Kankakee (15:00.09); 800-meter run — Magaly Marin, Bradley-Bourbonnais (2:52.30); 1600-meter race — Magaly Marin, Bradley-Bourbonnais (6:42.43); shot put — Payton Graham, Bradley-Bourbonnais (10.77m); Discus — Marlesia Walker, Kankakee (32.80m).
