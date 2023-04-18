KANKAKEE — After taking the IHSA Class 2A number-one ranking in the 4-by-200-meter dash Friday night in Bloomington, the Kankakee High School girls track and field team knew they had just started its journey back to Charleston.

The Kays put on a significant performance Saturday morning on their home track, demonstrating the success that crowned them the winners of the IHSA Class 2A Track and Field State title last season.

Kankakee hosted 23 track teams at the Kankakee Kays Invite, including most of the teams they bested at the state level last year, giving the Kays a chance to see how they matched up against these teams early in this season on both the boys and girls sides.

Recommended for you