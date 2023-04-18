KANKAKEE — After taking the IHSA Class 2A number-one ranking in the 4-by-200-meter dash Friday night in Bloomington, the Kankakee High School girls track and field team knew they had just started its journey back to Charleston.
The Kays put on a significant performance Saturday morning on their home track, demonstrating the success that crowned them the winners of the IHSA Class 2A Track and Field State title last season.
Kankakee hosted 23 track teams at the Kankakee Kays Invite, including most of the teams they bested at the state level last year, giving the Kays a chance to see how they matched up against these teams early in this season on both the boys and girls sides.
The Kays didn’t finish at the top in the team races, with the girls taking fifth place (56 points) and the boys taking seventh (37.25), but saw plenty of top-end talent perform at the individual and relay levels.
Kankakee secured its first victories of the day in field, when Nikkel Johnson threw 11.95 meters in shot put, besting second-place Stephanie Nosike of Thornwood by over half a meter.
Kankakee’s Tytiana Sutton also put up a strong effort in the event, throwing 11.12 meters and earning fourth place.
“I think my performance was okay — I’m trying to stay in the 12 and up range for outdoor season,” Johnson said. “My mindset for this season is just to get better at every meet I throw at.”
The Kays also found success against tough competition in the field, with the girls long jump, triple jump and high jump. Na’Kyrah Cooks led Kankakee in the long jump, earning second place with a jump of 5.54 meters. In the triple jump, Taleah Turner placed fifth, jumping 9.98 meters. Aniya Lewis showed out for Kankakee in the high jump, tying for third with a 1.55-meter jump.
On the track, the Kays exploded out of the blocks and into an early lead in the 4-by-100-meter dash, before being reeled back in by Homewood-Flossmoor.
But Kankakee’s Naomi Bey-Osborne ran a strong final leg to help her team win the race and claim the fastest time in Class 2A with their time of 48.07 seconds.
In the individual 100-meter dash, the Kays faced several of the fastest girls in the state. Kankakee was able to earn fifth and sixth places in the individual event, with Bey-Osborne running the race in 12.35 seconds and Nevaeh Lowe concluding in 12.84 seconds.
Bey-Osborne would also take fourth in the 400-meter dash and fifth in the 200-meter dash, placing her in the top five of all three individual sprint events.
On the boys’ side, Kankakee saw a strong opener from junior Jayon Morrow, who won the 100-meter dash (11.24 seconds), 200-meter dash (22.06 seconds), and 400-meter dash (50.03 seconds).
This is not an uncommon occurrence for Morrow, who has quickly risen to be one of the top sprinters in Illinois, after helping lead the Kays to their first-ever state title last year.
Kankakee track and field director Marques Lowe is proud of his team’s success, but also looks forward to the growth they will continue to experience as the season progresses.
“[The mindset was] just for all athletes to be healthy and ready to compete,” Lowe said. “We had a good indoor season despite our overall numbers and there has been so much growth, so I am looking forward to the outcome for both teams.”
UP NEXT
Both the boys and girls will take to the track again on Friday at Manteno High School, along with many other local teams in this year’s All-Area meet at 4:30 p.m.
