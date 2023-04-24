MANTENO — One of the annual marks that the outdoor track and field season is reaching a crescendo, at least locally, is the Manteno Invite.
With so many local teams headed into the home stretch of regular season meets, nine area schools — Beecher, Bishop McNamara, Central, Herscher, Kankakee, Momence, Peotone, St. Anne and host Manteno — gathered on the Panthers’ track along with Illinois Lutheran for the Manteno Area Invite with hopes of making strides toward their postseason goals.
“I love hosting this meet,” Manteno head coach Amy Hoffmann said. “This is a great meet to see a lot of the area’s athletes.”
Despite not having area standouts such as Na’Kyrah Cooks, Aniya Lewis and Nikkel Johnson on the girls side, as well as Tyrice Bender on the boys side, the Kays still managed to outduel their counterparts by earning their second straight clean sweep at Manteno. Full team scores were not finalized at the time of print.
“It’s pretty impressive to nearly double the point total from the teams that finished in second behind us,” Kankakee head coach Marques Lowe said of his teams’ performances. “It just shows their will to fight and be coachable.
“That’s the most important lesson that I want them to learn from everything is to be coachable.”
Battle of the dashes
Coming into the Manteno Invite as a returning IHSA Class 2A state champion, Kays junior sprinter Jayon Morrow only had one man on his mind, returning IHSA Class 1A 400-meter sixth-place finisher Reece Curtis, of St. Anne.
The two area athletes knew coming into the meet they were the two fastest sprinters at the 10-team meet, which helped set up an epic clash of titans between the sprints portion of the meet.
Yet, when it was all said and done, it was Morrow who proved to be the better man Friday after he secured a complete sweep in the 100-meter (11.06 s), 200-meter (22.29 s) and 400-meter (49.16 s) dashes.
“Curtis was a guy I had circled coming into this meet,” Morrow said. “I knew it was going to come down to us two, especially in that 400-meter with him being one of the top runners in Class 1A. … I just wanted to go against good competition and see some good times.”
Curtis was disqualified for a false start during the 100-meter before falling just short in the 200-meter (22.45 s, 2nd) and 400-meter (50.74 s, 2nd) dashes against Morrow, leaving the Kankakee star to leave with a trio of gold medals.
Morrow noted it felt good to get the best of Curtis on Friday night and that it definitely will help better prepare him as he gears up for the postseason, which starts next month.
“Seeing great competition like Curtis early really preps me for state,” Morrow said.
Much like the battle between Curtis and Morrow in the sprinting events, Bishop McNamara senior Kendell Lade and Kankakee junior Tytiana Sutton had a battle of their own throughout the discus and shot-put field events.
The two upperclassmen put on a show between both events as they both tossed the furthest out of all athletes in attendance, leaving them to split a pair of gold and silver finishes.
Lade opened things off with a victory in the discus portion after tossing a personal-record 26.59 m, which was good enough to edge Sutton’s new personal record of 22.72 m for first place and allow her to repeat as the Manteno Invite discus champion.
“I think it was awesome going up against Sutton, and I think she’s a really good athlete,” Lade said. “I like the competition, and we were both super positive and honestly pushing each other. … It was pretty cool to throw against her.”
As friendly of a battle as it was, Sutton noted she was somewhat upset Lade got the best of her in the discus portion, which gave her the extra motivation she needed to seek revenge with a first-place toss of 11.10 m in shot put after Lade finished with 8.50 m.
“I thought I could beat Lade in discus, but she pulled through,” Sutton said. “So then when we went over to shot put, I had to get her back because I couldn’t allow her to beat me again.”
Herscher’s Overacker, Shepard maintain Tigers’ distance standard
There might never be a greater athlete to grace Herscher’s track and field team — or any track and field team — after multi-time state champion distance runner Drew Rogers graduated last season, but that hasn’t stopped the Tigers boys track and field team from keeping up with their winning ways when it comes to the 1600-meter and 3200-meter distance runs.
Having had Rogers during the past four seasons being a virtual lock to win every regular season meet he competed in the 1600-meter and 3200-meter distance races, Herscher has maintained and exceeded the strong reputation of having one of, if not the best, standards of area distance excellence.
Despite no longer having Rogers’ presence, the Tigers still managed to maintain their reputation on Friday, thanks to the likes of senior Connor Overacker and sophomore Brayden Shepard.
The two distance runners in black and gold did exactly what they set out to do when Overacker claimed first overall in the 3200-meter (10:57.87) before Shepard added a somewhat close victory in the 1600-meter (4:56.74) against teammate Matthew Benoit (5:00.86).
“It’s a little stressful at times because it’s such huge shoes to fill,” Shepard said. “I think we are making it work with what we do, and we [Benoit, Overacker and myself] got some really impressive times today. ... We have a really good distance crew, I think, to try [to] step up into those shoes that Rogers left behind.”
