CLIFTON — It only took multiple years due to schedule conflicts, weather and COVID-19, but Central finally managed to host its Friday Night Lights boys and girls track and field meet on Friday evening.
“A few years ago me and some coaches got to talking about how nice it would be to hold a meet at night…and then for various reasons including COVID-19 we couldn’t’ host it. This is the third year we’ve tried to put it together and so it was really fun to be able to do it this season,” said ComeSt girls coach Rebecca Swigert-Fenton.
The six-team meet hosted by the Comets featured local schools Milford-Cissna Park, Iroquois West and Tri-Point, but it was the two non-local schools in Olympia and Prairie Central who took home the team wins, leaving Iroquois West to place second in both the boys and girls competitions. Praire Central edged out the Raiders by 36 points for first-place on the boys side meanwhile Olympia ran away with things on the girls side with a first-place team score of 170 points, 70 more than the Raiders.
Record-setting effort
Iroquois West’s Samantha Hartke couldn’t take the top spot in the 800-meter race thanks to strong running by Olympia, but she still managed to secure a second-place finish while also setting a new school record by finishing the long distance race in two minutes and 36.4 seconds.
“It feels amazing to set a new school record,” Hartke said. “It now gives me a new challenge to get an even better time and break my own record.”
Hurdling to new success
There’s just something about playing under the lights that motivates individuals to shine their brightest. And that’s exactly what Raider hurdler Ella Rhodes did when she took home first-place in the 33’ 100-meter hurdles by finishing with a new personal record with a time of 18.6 seconds.
“I was really excited because it’s the best I’ve ever ran,” Rhodes said. “I always run good here at Central for some reason and having a lot of my friends and family here made it that much better.”
Despite having to constantly try and keep warm, Rhodes welcomed the idea of finally being able to play at night instead of the typical day time.
“This is the first time I’ve ran under the lights and so it’s just a cool experience to run at night instead of the day time,” Rhodes said. “I wish I could have felt a little bit warmer, but I just had to try and stay warm by moving.
Perry dashes away
Sprinting under the lights always sounds good until one’s skin feels the stiff wind penetrate it. That’s how Comest sprinter Caden Perry felt when he went out and sneaked past Iroquois West’s Jimmy Andrade by 0.2 seconds to finish the quick dash with a first-place finish in a time of 11.7 seconds.
“The cold weather and wind never helps, but if you just try to forget about it it definitely blocks it out and allows you to focus on what you need to do,” Perry said.
Perry knew this race wasn’t going to be easy by any stretch given the previous battles he’s had with Andrade over the past few seasons. Nonetheless the senior managed to get things done and help him get better prepared for this year’s upcoming IHSA State Sectionals.
“It’s a blessing to run under the lights,” Perry said. “I’ll take this meet as a stepping stone for what really matters which is sectionals and state. So it’s good to see myself still improving meet-by-meet.
With one win already under his belt Perry never seemed satisfied. He went out and dominated the 400-meter dash, finishing in 52.8 seconds to top second-place finisher Jacob Kuipers by 2.7 seconds.
Alberts sweeps boys throws
Central’s Brock Spooner and Michael Alberts went head-to-head in both discus and shot put by finishing in both first and second, but it was Albert’s who took home the hardware.
The seasoned veteran out-shot his teammate, Spooner, by 0.17 meters in shot put before he absolutely crushed the discus portion, by finishing as the only thrower to throw over 40-meters with a 41.06-meter launch, which was also good enough for first place.
“It felt pretty good to pick up two victories since I’ve been practicing a lot during the week with Spooner after school,” Alberts said. “I’ve been working on disc mostly, and shot put on the side. My goal this season is to qualify for state in discus.”
Although he may not quite be there yet, Alberts looks to be on pace to qualify for sectionals in discus if he can reach the 43-meter mark by the time the state playoffs roll around.
“Hopefully soon I can hit that mark competitively,” Alberts said.
Individual Results
The Raiders got additional boys victories from their 4x100-meter, 4x200-meter, 4x400-meter and 4x800-meter teams and Lucas Alvarez in the 1600-meter run. Joining Rhodes on the girls side was Riley Klump in the high jump.
Central also got a boys victory from Hunter Davis in the 3200-meter run. On the girls side, Laney Bottorf won the 400-meter run and the triple jump.
Tri-point got single wins on the boys side from Tyler Platz (200-meter dash, 300-meter hurdles) and Bobby Mogged (long jump, 110-meter hurdles). On the girls side, Milford-Cissna Park’s Karissa Auxier won the 100-meter dash.
