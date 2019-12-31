1. Jack Sikma inducted into Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame
From little old St. Anne, to little old Illinois Wesleyan University, 1973 St. Anne graduate Jack Sikma took a road less often traveled on his way to basketball stardom, and ultimately the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame when he was inducted earlier this year.
The 14-year NBA veteran spent his career with Seattle and Milwaukee, most notable known for his stellar performances with the former.
A seven-time all star, Sikma made his all-star appearances in consecutive seasons, all with the Seattle SuperSonics, during the middle of his career. His 1977-78 NBA All-Rookie team and 1981-82 NBA All-Defensive team honors also came in Seattle, the same franchise in which he won a 1978-79 NBA title with.
“To get this recognition is the ultimate,’’ Sikma told the Daily Journal when it was announced in April that he would be a part of the September ceremonies in Springfield, Mass. “I’m really appreciative, and it makes me think about how many people were involved and provided support for me throughout this journey of paying hoops."
A handful of area natives have made the ranks of professional sports, but Sikma is the first to reach his or her respective sport's highest honor in the hall.
2. Beecher softball wins IHSA Class 2A title; McNamara takes 4th in 3A
Beecher's reputation as a softball juggernaut continued in 2019, as the Bobcats avenged their second-place finish in 2018 by winning the IHSA Class 2A crown this June in East Peoria, their second such championship in the past three seasons and fourth in school history.
Bobcats pitcher Kayla Hon, the 2019 Daily Journal Player of the Year, pitched a shutout in the championship game against Pinckneyville, a game the 'Cats won 8-0. It was her 16th career postseason victory in 17 career starts.
The Bobcats reached the championship after edging Rockridge, the team that defeated them in the 2018 championship, by a 5-4 score in the semifinals.
All four of the Bobcats' championships have come under coach Kevin Hayhurst, who has compiled a 511-88 record in 17 seasons.
Bishop McNamara also made the IHSA State Finals in Class 3A, finishing in fourth place.
3. Herscher's Rogers (cross country), Coal City's Friddle and Jezik (wrestling) crowned state champs
Beecher's softball team was the only local team to capture a 2019 state title, but three individuals from the Interstate Eight-turned-Illinois Central Eight conference took home individual state championship trophies.
In February, a pair of Coal City wrestlers, Alex Friddle (132 pounds) and Daniel Jezik (182 pounds) won IHSA Class 2A State Championships at the State Farm Center on the campus of the University of Illinois in Champaign.
Both wrestlers ended their respective seasons with undefeated records and were a part of a Coalers team that took second place in the IHSA team State Finals. Friddle is a freshman wrestler at Coe College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Jezik, now a senior, was the 2019 Daily Journal Football Player of the Year and will wrestle at Oklahoma State University.
Rogers celebrated the halfway mark of his high school cross country career by taking the Class 1A state championship as a sophomore in Detweiller Park in Peoria in November.
He blew away his competition with a time of 14:30.49, winning the race by 14 seconds. It was his second trip to cross country state in two years after finishing 11th as a freshman in 2018.
4. Bradley-Bourbonnais Little League 10-under team win state; Kankakee Palomino team plays in world series
Youth baseball programs such as the Little League and PONY League systems have taken a hit in recent years as travel teams have emerged, but it was a throwback summer for the area when two youth baseball programs celebrated supremacy.
Bradley-Bourbonnais hosted and won the Little League 8-10 age division State Championship with a 9-4 win over Chicago's Jackie Robinson West in August. The victory came in true comeback fashion, as B-B erased an early 3-0 deficit to earn their trophy.
Moving up to the 17-18 age division of PONY, the Kankakee Nuscotomek Youth Baseball Palomino team played in this year's Palomino League World Series at Uni-Trade Stadium in Laredo, Texas.
The team, made up of players primarily from Bishop McNamara, Bradley-Bourbonnais, Kankakee, Manteno, Peotone and Trinity Academy, went 1-2 at the tournament that was comprised of five teams from America and American territory Puerto Rico, as well as teams from Chinese-Taipei, Germany and Mexico.
5. Cissna Park boys basketball highlights stellar small school postseason runs
Longtime Cissna Park coach Kevin Long ended his coaching career at the highest level possible — the IHSA Class 1A State Finals. The Timberwolves' 24-year head coach retired after guiding Cissna Park to its best-ever season, one that ended with a second-place finish in the state.
Led by the twin towers Christian and Julian Stadeli, the Timberwolves went 33-5 on the season, getting Long his 500th career win in the process, and defeated Central A&M in the state semis before a 52-29 loss to Providence St. Mel in the state title game.
The Timberwolves were one of three Class 1A boys teams to win regionals. Gardner-South Wilmington won its first regional crown in 25 years and Grant Park won its first regional in school history.
6. Herscher girls soccer team finishes 3rd at state
Herscher girls soccer coach Chris Longtin made his third visit to the IHSA State Finals when the Tigers advanced to state this spring, with their third-place finish both the best Longtin has earned and the school has earned.
An overtime goal from Olivia Schultz in the Tigers' IHSA Class 1A Super Sectional against Alleman sent Herscher to state. In the state semis, the Tigers suffered their first loss in 20 matches with a 2-0 loss to North Shore County Day.
But the Tigers recovered from the rare defeat and bounced back the next day to top Lisle 2-1 to earn a third-place trophy.
7. Bishop McNamara girls basketball wins 19th regional in 20 years by avenging loss to historic Kankakee team
Kankakee's girls basketball emergence into the state's conscience came in 2018 when the Kays upset crosstown rival Bishop McNamara to win their first-ever sectional title and continued into the 2018-19 season when they won their first 30 games and broke multiple state and school records on the way.
But the Irish got revenge when the two met in the 2019 IHSA Class 3A Ottawa Regional Championship, the result a 68-59 overtime win for McNamara, their seventh-straight regional and 19th in the past 20 seasons.
The Irish saw their season end in the Elite Eight, where they fell to Morton after winning their 12th sectional in program history.
8. Bishop McNamara baseball wins 1st sectional in 25 years; Herscher wins 10th straight regional
Under coach Eric Regez, Herscher's baseball program has been one of the most consistent in Illinois, and that continued this spring when the Tigers made it 10 straight regional titles and 18 in Regez's 27 years when they won the IHSA Class 2A Seneca Regional.
On the flip side, Bishop McNamara snapped a five-year regional drought by winning their own Class 2A Regional and broke an even longer spell by winning the Seneca Sectional, their first sectional title since 1994, with a win against Regez's Tigers.
The Irish were guided by slugging catcher Owen Jackson, Daily Journal Co-Player of the Year and MaxPreps small school All-American, and his area-leading 12 homeruns.
9. Several local coaches earn hall-of-fame honors
Long not only led Cissna Park to their best-ever season in his final year as coach, but he was also one of four local coaches to receive Illinois Basketball Coaches Hall-of-Fame honors.
Other area coaches that earned spots in the 2019 hall-of-fame class were Barry Bauer, Watseka girls coach, and Kankakee Community College women's coaches Donnie Denson and Paul O'Connor.
Football was represented by the area in its respective hall-of-fame as well. Current coaches Brian Spooner (Central) and Jeff Reents (Wilmington) and retired Coal City coach Lenny Onsen were all inducted as 2019 Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Hall-of-Famers.
10. Area sees deepest collective football playoff push in decades
After Milford-Cissna Park won the first-ever Illinois 8-Man Football Association State Championship and Bishop McNamara took second in IHSA Class 4A, the only team to reach their respective title game in 2019 was the Bearcats, who took second in the I8FA.
But collectively, the area had one of, if not the best, season ever. Led by M-CP and Coal City, a Class 4A state semifinalist, five teams reached at least the quarterfinal round, the most the area has seen since 1986.
Bishop McNamara (Class 4A), Wilmington (Class 3A) and Central (Class 2A) were all quarterfinalists. Kankakee (Class 5A) won its first playoff game since 2008 and Watseka (Class 2A) won its first home playoff game since 1986.
Honorable Mentions
Herscher and Milford volleyball see unprecedented success
Milford's volleyball team reached the Elite Eight for the first time in school history by reaching that mark in Class 1A, while Herscher made its second-ever Sweet Sixteen in Class 2A.
McNamara renames football stadium after Zinanni
Bishop McNamara football coach Rich Zinanni kicked off his 45th season on the Irish sidelines by having the stadium named after him before the Irish's season-opening victory against Bloom.
Wilmington's Murphy serves as Grand Marshal of IHSA wrestling Grand March
Longtime Wilmington wrestling coach Rob Murphy was recognized for his decades of coaching success by serving as one of four Grand Marshals for the Grand March, a ceremonial parade of IHSA Wrestling State Finalists before the State Finals.
Manteno graduate Zimbelman among Division III football's best
Gavin Zimbelman, a 2017 Manteno graduate, had a stellar junior campaign as the quarterback for the Aurora University football team and was recognized for his accomplishments as a finalist for the Gagliardi Trophy, awarded to the top player of NCAA Division III football. Broc Rutter, quarterback for North Central College and son of former Bishop McNamara athletic director and girls basketball coach Jon Rutter, won the award.
Reed-Custer graduate Headrick selected in MLB Draft
Brent Headrick, a 2016 Reed-Custer graduate, was selected by the Minnesota Twins in the ninth round of the MLB Draft in June. Headrick spent the past three seasons pitching for Illinois State University.
