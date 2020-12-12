Free throws. You make them, you tend to win games. You miss them, you tend not to. The Illini (4-2, 0-0 Big Ten) didn’t make enough tonight and it was the difference in tonight's Braggin’ Rights game. The Illini shot 17-for-28 from the line while their counterpart Missouri (5-0, 0-0 SEC) shot 26-for-31. “That’s what happens when you don't make free throws, when you shoot them absolutely atrocious.” Head Coach Brad Underwood said.
This loss marks three straight Braggin’ Rights losses for Brad Underwood’s Illini. The game was controlled from the jump by the Tigers and the Illini were never able to wrestle that control back. The Tigers not only outscored the Illini, they out rebounded them as well; finishing +9 on the glass. Underwood was not happy with his team's performance saying “Our lack of energy, our lack of effort is beyond explanation.” He was not done there, going on to say “It’s all effort… I will get that problem solved I promise you. That is all effort and that’s what we try to hang our hat on and we had none.”
Ayo Dosunmu led the Illini with a career high 36 points on 13-for-20 shooting. He also added five rebounds in the loss. Sophomore Kofi Cockburn added 19 points and six rebounds and freshman Andre Curbelo totalled 14 points, four rebounds and four assists. Despite those numbers, all three players struggled mightily at times. They were not alone, the entire team was off their game tonight, plagued with turnovers, missed shots and poor defense. In the end, it resulted in a loss.
The Tigers were led by Dru Smith who finished with 18 points and three rebounds. Three other Mizzou players scored in double figures including Kobe Brown who scored 12 points and had eight rebounds as well. Missouri had a good offensive performance all around, getting to the basket for easy buckets and hitting threes.
The second bitterly disappointing loss of the day for Illinois, the football team lost their annual rivalry game to Northwestern 28-10 earlier today, this loss will sting for Underwood and his men for another year. With two losses in their first six games, this Illini team is not living up to their preseason hype or their own expectations and have a lot to address before their Big Ten opener.
It is a quick turnaround for the Illini. They will open Big Ten play against Minnesota on Tuesday night in Champaign.
