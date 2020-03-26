Daily Journal Staff Report
The state’s last group of all-state teams was announced Tuesday night, with three area boys basketball players earning accolades as Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-State talents.
Kankakee senior forward Lavell McIntosh was named to the IBCA Class 3A All-State third team after leading the Kays in rebounding (seven per game) and tying for the team scoring lead (13 points per game).
McIntosh also was joined by teammate AJ Storr, who was a special mention selection for Class 3A. The junior forward tied McIntosh for a team-high 13 points per game and did so on 38 percent shooting from the 3-point line.
Bradley-Bourbonnais’ Gabe Renchen also managed to get all-state honors. He is the only local area player from Class 4A to make the list, earning himself a special mention honor on the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association.
Renchen, who sits sixth on the Boilers’ all-time scoring list, was a three-year starter and was named the 2019-20 SouthWest Suburban Conference Red Division Boys Basketball Athlete of the Year. His 17.8 points per game led the Boilers and were seventh in the area.
