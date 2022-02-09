Three eighth-grade boys basketball teams from the area are still alive as the IESA postseason nears the state finals.
St. Anne defeated Cissna Park 36-31 in IESA Class 8-1A Sectional championship game action in Cissna Park Wednesday. The Giants (21-4) will take on Morton Blessed Sacrament at 10 a.m. Saturday in state quarterfinal action at Auburn High School.
In Class 8-2A, Bishop McNamara (21-2) won the Gardner sectional with a 37-24 win over Joliet Laraway Wednesday. The Fightin' Irish will face Lexington at 1 p.m. at Mt. Pulaski High School in 8-2A state quarterfinal play.
Wilmington is also state-bound after holding off Winfield Wheaton Christian by a 36-34 final in the Class 8-3A Winfield Wheaton Christian Sectional title game. The Wildcats will look to keep their season alive when they take on 8-3A State tournament hosts Tolono Unity at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Tolono Unity Junior High School.
The area nearly saw a fourth team advance, as Kankakee made it to the Class 8-4A Chicago Heights Sectional title, where the team was defeated 49-26 by Flossmoor Parker.
The three eighth-grade teams are headed to state a week after the seventh-grade boys basketball team at Dwight advanced to the state quarterfinals in Class 7-2A last weekend, where the Redbirds were defeated 42-19 by Decatur Robinson to end their season with a 17-4 record.
