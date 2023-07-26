Shortly after 2015 Kankakee High School graduate and former all-area standout on the track Jemiya Bates passed away in December 2021 due to brain cancer, Bates’ family, led by her father Jemiko James Bates and grandmother Denise Stanley, who helped Jemiko raise Jemiya after Jemiya’s mother died when Jemiya was a young child, came across the idea of coming up with a memorial scholarship fund in her honor.

With the help and assistance of others, the Bates family came together and finally turned that idea into a reality in 2023 by coming up with the Jemiya Bates Memorial Scholarship fund, which gives two Kankakee High School student-athletes scholarships. Potential recipients must be a graduating senior that’s admitted to a trade school or college, members of the girls track and field team and have a cumulative GPA at or above 2.75, a $500 scholarship towards their college educations.

“She was a phenomenal track star and even went on to coach at Kankakee,” Stanley said of her late granddaughter. “The reason why my son, Jemiko James Bates, who is Jemiya’s father, and I decided to do this [scholarship fund] is because we wanted to continue the legend of her love for running on the track, and what better way to honor her than to start this scholarship foundation, which will help deserving young ladies like herself.”

