Editor’s Note: The Z-Files is a nine-part series on Bishop McNamara football coach Rich Zinanni, who is retiring after the 47th season of his hall-of-fame coaching career this fall.
Jim Frogge still remembers the first time he saw Rich Zinanni. Frogge, who was a freshman when Zinanni was a senior at Bishop McNamara, had encountered him a few years prior to that when he stumbled upon a local baseball game, where the third baseman was patrolling his position with crutches.
Confused as to how it was possible to man the field in such a condition, Frogge curiously stuck around until he saw the third baseman ditch his crutches as a ball quickly glided across the grass to the hot corner, where the fielder made easy work of the play.
“That is seared in my memory,” Frogge said. “So I asked someone, ‘Who is that guy?’ and they said, ‘Rich Zinanni.’”
Zinanni was diagnosed as a child with Perthes disease in his hip, a slow deterioration of part of the hip joint. As he waited for it to erode and grow back, Zinanni served at one time as the poster child for Easter Seals, a nonprofit aimed at aiding people with disabilities.
His older brother, Joe, didn’t have to stick up much for his younger brother, who was accepted by the neighborhood kids despite his physical difference. In fact, Joe said his brother fit right in.
“He did fine, and with the neighborhood kids he played any game they played — basketball, football, baseball, all on one leg,” Joe said. “He could run with a crutch and one leg like you wouldn’t believe and he didn’t let it stop him from participating.”
Zinanni was forced out of most formal sports during his younger years but was given the clearance to play sports by the time he got into high school at McNamara, which was known as St. Patrick’s until Zinanni’s senior year, the 1964-65 school year.
“My dad [Mario] was a great athlete, my brother was a good athlete, and I was always into sports but couldn’t play,” Zinanni said. “I played in high school and got a partial scholarship at Northern Illinois University for a year and a half before I hurt my hip again and had to quit.”
In high school, Zinanni captained a Fighting Irish squad that went 6-2-1 under coach Carl Magsamen. While conferences have shuffled and helped eliminate many local games for McNamara nowadays, games against schools as small as Central and as large as Kankakee and Bradley-Bourbonnais filled the schedule.
“We had a really hard time beating Clifton,” Zinanni said. “They were our nemesis, and it was always 14-7, 14-13 or whatever.”
His football career was brief but effective. A linebacker and center, Zinanni was the captain of the football team as a senior and earned his partial ride to NIU.
Joe said that while his brother’s disease had obvious effects, the three years Rich spent using crutches helped him develop the strong, quick hands required to be successful on the gridiron.
“After walking on crutches for three years, he was so strong in the upper body and very muscular. When he got his hands on you he was stronger than the average kid. He was a hitter and did a nice job.”
Despite working toward a business degree at Northern Illinois, once his own football career ended, Zinanni began making weekend trips back to Kankakee to get acclimated with a coaching staff that was undergoing some turnover from the likes of Magsamen, Frank Chiodo and Ed Bonczyk, the coaches Zinanni had grown accustomed to during his time.
He graduated from Northern Illinois in 1969 with his degree in business administration. By the fall of 1971, he was back at McNamara as a teacher and assistant coach before taking over as head coach in 1975.
Zinanni has held the post since then and racked up numerous accomplishments along the way. He’s appeared in nine state championship games, winning five of them, and has racked up 346 career wins, most for any coach at one school in Illinois and third-most in Illinois history.
He’s coached in numerous all-state and all-American games and is a member of the Bishop McNamara, Chicago Catholic League and Illinois High School Football Coaches Association halls of fame, all in the same stadium he once played in, which is now named in his honor.
Before a former college teammate of his, Pat Visci, came to visit one weekend during a prior football season, he always asked Zinanni why he never pursued anything further than coaching high school football.
By the end of the weekend, one that included a McNamara game that Friday, a Notre Dame game that Saturday and a Chicago Bears game that Sunday, Visci figured it out.
“He said that now he understood; the quality of life is just outstanding,” Zinanni said. “I was never gonna be rich but all the people I’ve met have been outstanding and the quality of life is great, and I’ve had that with both the people I grew up with and became old friends, and new friends along the way.”
