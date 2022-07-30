Sue Pressler

 Submitted photo

After more than 50 years between his time as a student, coach, teacher and administrator at Bishop McNamara Catholic High School, hall-of-fame football coach Rich Zinanni has coached three NFL players and won five state championships.

But in Zinanni’s opinion, it’s not any of the professional or All-American football players he coached that he thinks the best athlete to wear McNamara green and white is.

He thinks that title belongs to Sue Pressler (Collins).

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

