Pam Phillips

Manteno Middle School art teacher Pam Phillips, left, and Manteno Elementary School third-grade teacher Becky Phillips stand in a hallway at the Manteno schools.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

Pam Phillips was far from a sports guru when she was hired to teach art at the middle school and help start girls sports at Manteno School District in 1974. But with co-founder Donna Douglas, from whom she absorbed a passion for athletics, the pair began traveling to conferences as they figured out how to create an entire athletic program out of nothing but a rough outline of life in the Girls Athletic Association and a passionate backing from athletic director Ken Wenzel.

“It was just awesome because they made it equal from day one,” Phillips said. “We had the gym space just like the guys; we would practice late and then early, they would practice early and then late, and the AD made sure everything was equal.

“... I was very sheltered at Manteno because from day one, it was even Steven.”

Mason Schweizer

