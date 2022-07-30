Laura Harms Cantillo

Former Bishop McNamara softball coach Laura Harms Cantillo, right, embraces McNamara softball player Tessa DePietra during a ceremony honoring Harms and her late mother, Cathy Harms-Wood, ahead of a 2021 game.

 Daily Journal/Mason Schweizer

It wasn’t until right before high school that Laura Harms Cantillo played girls sports.

As a young child, Harms grew up playing Bradley-Bourbonnais Little League with the boys until she played softball for the Bourbonnais Upper Grade Center team when she was in eighth grade, the same year she took the hardwood for the boys basketball team.

It was a year later, at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, where Harms Cantillo realized some of the first women in sports she had to look to, like softball coaches Darla Moldenhauer and Laurie Januski and older Bradley-Bourbonnais student-athletes like Amanda Hammond (Brooks) and Anna Welsh (Babinski) and began a friendly rivalry with classmate Leigh Reiniche.

