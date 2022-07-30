Former Bishop McNamara softball coach Laura Harms Cantillo, right, embraces McNamara softball player Tessa DePietra during a ceremony honoring Harms and her late mother, Cathy Harms-Wood, ahead of a 2021 game.
It wasn’t until right before high school that Laura Harms Cantillo played girls sports.
As a young child, Harms grew up playing Bradley-Bourbonnais Little League with the boys until she played softball for the Bourbonnais Upper Grade Center team when she was in eighth grade, the same year she took the hardwood for the boys basketball team.
It was a year later, at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, where Harms Cantillo realized some of the first women in sports she had to look to, like softball coaches Darla Moldenhauer and Laurie Januski and older Bradley-Bourbonnais student-athletes like Amanda Hammond (Brooks) and Anna Welsh (Babinski) and began a friendly rivalry with classmate Leigh Reiniche.
That idea of looking to athletes a few years her senior is something that stuck with Harms Cantillo through Kankakee Community College, where she was an All-American, and Bradley University, and even into her professional softball career, where she was able to share the field with her softball idol, Olympic gold medalist Jennie Finch, as members of the Chicago Bandits.
“As I got older I was looking up to girls a little better at sports than I was,” Harms Cantillo said. “Jennie Finch was really influential, obviously, and then when I played with her it was like, ‘oh my God, I’m playing on the same field as Jennie Finch.”
Harms went from following role models to becoming one herself as a professional softball player and eventually as a private softball instructor and serving as the head softball coach at Bishop McNamara, where the Fightin’ Irish went 247-73 with Harms Cantillo at the helm from 2011-2019, including an undefeated, IHSA Class 2A state championship-winning season in 2013 and nine All-City titles in nine seasons.
Harms Cantillo and her wife, Chelsea, moved to California amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, and while she has been away from McNamara softball for more than two years now, her thumbprint remains. Alee Rashenskas, the shortstop for that 2013 undefeated championship team, was named the program’s new softball coach earlier this month. That’s theme Harms Cantillo hopes to see continue as the third generation of women who were afforded the opportunity to play high school sports are now finding themselves in coaching ranks not seen by women before.
“I think it’s getting a lot of former players, like [McNamara girls basketball coach] Khadaizha Sanders and Alee coming back, getting them to understand that if they had a coach that made an impact for whatever reason, they can do that too,” Harms Cantillo said. “... I think it’s awesome there are so many people like Leigh (BBCHS volleyball), Haylee Beck (BBCHS softball), Allie VadeBoncouer (Kankakee softball), so many people coming back to our community to give back.”
Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.