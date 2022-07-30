Kristy Arie

Iroquois West High School girls basketball coach Kristy Arie draws up a play during a game at Bishop McNamara last season. Arie is also the athletic director, dean of students and driver's education instructor at Iroquois West.

 Daily Journal/Mason Schweizer

Since Kristy Arie stepped foot in Iroquois West High School in 2007, she’s worn more hats than a baseball player. Currently serving as the school’s athletic director, dean of students, girls basketball coach and driver’s education instructor, Arie has the opportunity to connect with her students in a myriad of ways.

But it’s coaching basketball, the sport she took from her 2000 graduation from Donovan High School and continued at Illinois College in Jacksonville, where Arie feels like she can most serve as a woman her players can trust and build bonds with.

“I’m surrounded by athletes all the time, but coaching basketball allows me to form those tight, personal relationships,” Arie said. “It goes beyond just seeing them in the halls or managing paperwork, it allows me to have that relationship with the kids at that stronger level.

Mason Schweizer

