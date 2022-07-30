Khadaizha Sanders got to experience plenty of success on the court and in the classroom as she grew up in Kankakee and ultimately led Bishop McNamara to the IHSA Class 2A state championship in 2015, the same year she graduated.
But what Sanders didn’t experience was playing for a woman, something she got to do when she went on to Rutgers University, where she played for legendary coach and women’s sports advocate C. Vivian Stringer until she graduated in 2020.
“Coach Stringer was on the forefront and let us know right away,” Sanders said. “She was always fighting for us to have the same things the men had and I think I took that with me.”
Sanders came back to her native Kankakee after her graduation, where she began teaching elementary school in the Kankakee School District and served as an assistant girls basketball coach for two seasons, before she was hired to return to McNamara as the head girls basketball coach in May.
In addition to bringing the Fightin’ Irish back to the levels of success they had during her playing days, Sanders said she also hopes to use her position to be a voice for gender equality.
“I’m honored to be in the position I am, I don’t take it for granted and understand there’s work to be done on all levels when it comes to gender equality and women having a voice,” Sanders said. “I’m glad to be a voice for young people, but there’s so much more to be done, and the most important thing is starting with the youth and getting them in a better thinking space: you deserve to have this like a man or play this sport like a man would.
“Its about reaching out to the youth, pouring those thoughts and ideals into them and I’m gonna take it as far as I can.”
With the appreciation for those before her, like Stringer, that she’s gained, Sanders is set to begin her head coaching career with lessons in her back pocket from one of the most highly-regarded women’s sports pioneers in American history. The stark contrast between how much progress people like Stinger have helped women make and how glass ceilings are still waiting to be shattered isn’t something that’s lost on Sanders.
“I’m thankful for Title IX and glad we’re 50 years from when that decision was made to make it a law to not discriminate against women or anyone, no matter what gender they are,” Sanders said. “But I do think we have a long way to go in terms of society, how men are treated versus how women are treated, how men are paid versus how women are paid and men in administrative positions versus women in administrative positions.
“There’s a lot of discrepancy in there, but I’m optimistic.”
Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.
