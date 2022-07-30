Khadaizha Sanders

Khadaizha Sanders

 Mason Schweizer

Khadaizha Sanders got to experience plenty of success on the court and in the classroom as she grew up in Kankakee and ultimately led Bishop McNamara to the IHSA Class 2A state championship in 2015, the same year she graduated.

But what Sanders didn’t experience was playing for a woman, something she got to do when she went on to Rutgers University, where she played for legendary coach and women’s sports advocate C. Vivian Stringer until she graduated in 2020.

“Coach Stringer was on the forefront and let us know right away,” Sanders said. “She was always fighting for us to have the same things the men had and I think I took that with me.”

