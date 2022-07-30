Donna Douglas

Donna Douglas

 Submitted photo

Donna Douglas’ love for sports outdates Title IX’s 50 years of existence. Growing up as a young athlete herself, the opportunities she had to participate in organized sports were limited to the Girls Athletic Association, an after-school club for girls to compete against their classmates and, in some cases, select other schools, and gymnastics.

But when she helped start sports at Manteno High School, along with Pam Phillips, after Title IX’s inception, young women were given the opportunity to play sports just like their boys counterparts.

While Douglas is aware that some schools and areas were slower to pick up on athletic gender equality, that wasn’t the case at Manteno, where she said the girls were quickly shown the same backing the boys had.

Mason Schweizer

