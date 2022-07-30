Darla Moldenhauer

Darla Moldenhauer

After graduating from Forman High School in the small, central Illinois town of Manito, Darla Moldenhauer knew she wanted to be a teacher and involved in sports, which made Illinois State University the perfect fit as a school known for its education program and ahead-of-its-time attention to women’s athletics.

Fittingly enough, Moldenhauer was a senior at ISU when Title IX was passed in 1972, drawing much inspiration from ISU faculty member and coach Dr. Laurie Mabry, and took the progressive stance on women’s athletics to Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School when she was hired there shortly after her graduation.

A year later, she was one of the women responsible for introducing the girls of BBCHS to organized sports as the head volleyball coach, joining Jo Streit (softball and basketball), Brenda Kirts (tennis and badminton) and Nancy Brown (track and field).

