Exactly 50 years after Title IX was enacted, women continued making history in their push for equality in athletics, and one of those women who made that history earlier this year is Carly Ford.
Ford, a 2022 Coal City High School graduate, was one of five girls from the area who qualified for the inaugural IHSA Girls Wrestling State Finals in February, joined by Kankakee’s Alejandra Cornejo and Estefany Mendez, Wilmington’s Dezirae Yanke and Reed-Custer’s Judith Gamboa.
After beginning her wrestling career in middle school as one of two wrestlers on her team, the only team on the Coal City schedule that even featured any girls, Ford saw plenty of growth on the girls side and respect from the boys side, as her career ended much different than it started, when opposing coaches would have their boys forfeit matches against her.
“It was just crazy, the amount of guys who took it more seriously with [girls wrestling] being through the IHSA,” Ford said. “My school had taken it more seriously, and when I got to represent them at state, it was memorable for me just to be a part of the first [finals].”
Ford decided to trade in her wrestling shoes for a stethoscope as she prepares to study nursing at the University of Arizona, but her career as a Coaler wrestler will be remembered for quite some time. The 125-pound sectional champion and state qualifier won 17 matches her senior season after finishing third in the 132-pound division in the 2021 Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association State Finals, making Ford a role model for the first generation of girls wrestlers who are coming up participating in a state-recognized sport.
“The first time I ever really noticed [my impact] was when one of the club wrestling girls made a sign that said ‘Go, Carly, Go,’ on it, and it made me so proud of myself that younger girls can wrestle without feeling judged,” Ford said. “... It feels good to inspire younger kids and show, that whether you’re a guy or a girl, you can still get after it.”
Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.
