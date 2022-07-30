Amanda Hammond

Amanda Hammond

 Submitted photo

Amanda Hammond was a senior in 1997-98 when her Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School volleyball team did something almost unheard of at the time — they played in the boys gym.

At the time, the boys had dibs on the big gym at the school, Ronald K. Turner Gymnasium, which is now the school’s main gym and hosts varsity sports for both the boys and girls. And it was due to the passion of her coach, Darla Moldenhauer, that that barrier was broken, something never lost on Hammond.

“Darla Moldenhauer was really passionate about female rights and making sure things were equal; she tried really hard,” Hammond, known by her maiden name of Amanda Brooks during her playing days, said. “... My senior year it was a huge moment to play volleyball in the boys gym and Darla worked really hard so we could have that opportunity.”

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

