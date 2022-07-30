Deb Johnston

Former Kankakee softball coach Deb Johnston talks with her team during a 2015 game against Lincoln-Way East.

 Daily Journal file photo

Whether it be boys or girls athletics, few people, if any, have been as dedicated to area sports as Deb Johnston.

A 1971 graduate of East Ridge High School in Kankakee, a year before Title IX was passed, Johnston never had the chance to earn a college scholarship, something she was mindful of when she returned to Kankakee in 1978 and never forgot.

“I think because I wasn’t given that opportunity I really made it a point, early on especially with basketball and softball, to give the kids as much of an opportunity to go on, get a scholarship and perform at the next level as much as possible,” Johnston said. “I really made it a point to get these kids to understand the privilege to do something that wasn’t offered a generation or two before them.”

