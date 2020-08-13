During the past year, the Kankakee boys and girls swimming programs have undergone major changes.
Because legendary coach Jo Grogan is inching closer and closer to retirement as a spry and youthful 80-year-old, Kankakee athletic director Ronnie Wilcox saw an incredible opportunity when he heard former Olivet Nazarene swim coach Scott Teeters potentially was looking to come back to the area after moving on from Gardner-Webb University in North Carolina a little more than a year ago.
“We got word very quickly that he might be interested in coming back to the area and coach high school,” Wilcox said. “And so, when somebody with his resume applies for your job, it makes things move pretty quickly.”
After joining Grogan as co-head coaches last season, Teeters will take more of a frontseat approach this season, allowing Grogan to scale back to more of an assistant role in the program.
In his six years at ONU, Teeters went on to be named the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Men’s Coach of the Year two times (2014, 2016) and NAIA National Women’s Coach of the Year twice (2014, 2017). In addition, he also helped the Tigers win three NAIA National Championships with four runners-up finishes between both swimming programs.
His Tiger swimmers went on to win 49 national championships during his tenure. Not to mention, he also has plenty of other coaching experiences including being a head coach at Eastern Michigan University and Oakland University in Rochester, Mich., two NCAA Division I swimming programs.
“Scott is a great addition to Kankakee swimming,” Wilcox said. “He’s somebody who has not only coached at Olivet but he’s also coached at the Division I level. So, for him to come back and coach at the high school level is something I’m so excited about.
“He’s done a really good job in one year just increasing the numbers.”
Although Teeters has taken over Grogan’s head coaching responsibilities during the past year, he doesn’t look at himself as the clear-cut head coach.
“We are co-coaches, so there’s no head coach for us,” Teeters said. “Grogan will tell you I’m the head coach, but she’s been the head coach for 40-plus years and has the pools named after her, so I mean, c’mon.”
All jokes aside, the relationship between Grogan and Teeters is top-notch. Both coaches believe in technique, and that’s something they’ve both been able to connect on.
“We teach a lot because it’s such a technical sport,” Teeters said. “So at our level we are constantly teaching because I don’t think anyone has ever mastered all the techniques.
“Even the top Olympians are always looking to tweak a technique here and there, so what I think what we do just as well or better than anybody else is that we are cutting edge in what we do and teach.”
Being that the two veteran coaches have the same type of philosophy, it’s made things easy for Grogan to pass the torch.
“I enjoy working with Scott because he’s an excellent swimming coach with knowledge way beyond what I have,” Grogan said.” And I really look forward to going to work each day and working with him.”
No matter when Grogan finally decides to hang it up, it seems that Kankakee will be in good hands with Teeters taking the reigns.
“People know this with his personality that it’s just contagious,” Wilcox said. “Kids not only want to swim for him, but they want to work hard for them. So, he’s done a great job of kind of taking the baton from Coach Grogan, who’s left a legacy already, and then I think he’s just looking forward to taking that legacy even further.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!